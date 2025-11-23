AQI in Delhi crosses 400 mark once again

There was no reprieve from hazardous air for Delhi on Sunday as it continued to withstand ‘extreme’ air quality. The air quality in Anand Vihar stayed in ‘extreme’ classification and the AQI was taped at 429 at 7.34 am, information from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed. In Burari too, the air quality remained in ‘serious’ classification and the AQI was taped at 402 in the early morning. The nationwide capital continued to reel under really bad air quality for the tenth straight day. The city’s total Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 380, a minor wear and tear from Saturday’s levels, while a number of keeping an eye on stations reported readings in the extreme classification.

The condition was comparable in Narela with the AQI being tape-recorded at 415at 7.35 am on Sunday early morning. The CPCB’s Sameer app, which shows AQI readings from all keeping an eye on stations throughout Delhi, revealed that the majority of the functional stations taped air quality in the serious classification on Sunday, where AQI levels crossed the 400 mark.

On Sunday early morning, Jahangirpuri tape-recorded an AQI of 438, positioning it strongly in the serious variety. Other hotspots like Bawana (431 ), Anand Vihar (427 ), and Ashok Vihar (421) likewise signed up serious contamination levels, showing constantly harmful conditions throughout numerous parts of the capital. Delhi and its neighbouring NCR locations withstood a tenth successive day of hazardous air on Sunday, with the capital’s AQI at 380 and numerous hotspots taping serious contamination levels.

Air quality serious in Noida

In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, the air quality remained in ‘extreme’ classification too and the AQI was taped at 436 on Sunday early morning. In Greater Noida, the air quality remained in ‘extremely bad’ classification and AQI was at 325. Based on CPCB requirements, an AQI in between 0-50 is ‘excellent’, 51-100 ‘satisfying’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘bad’, 301-400 ‘really bad’ and 401-500 ‘extreme’. Ghaziabad continued to have problem with poisonous air too, taping an extreme AQI of 426. Gurugram, on the other hand, fared relatively much better, with its AQI determined at 286, still falling in the bad classification.

GRAP procedures modified in Delhi

The CPCB has actually modified the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following observations by the Supreme Court relating to weakening air quality. The current detailed GRAP schedule, initially released on 13 December 2024, has actually been upgraded after a hearing in the Supreme Court on 17 November 2025. The relocation shifts several actions from greater alert phases to lower ones, implying limitations will now be set off earlier as the Air Quality Index (AQI) decreases.

Under the brand-new structure:



Steps formerly under Stage II (‘Poor’ AQI 201– 300) are now set off at Stage I. These consist of:

Guaranteeing undisturbed power supply to dissuade diesel generator usage

Releasing extra workers to handle traffic at blockage points

Issuing public contamination informs by means of papers, TELEVISION, and radio

Broadening CNG and electrical bus fleets and increasing city frequency with differential fares to motivate off-peak travel

Steps formerly under Stage III (‘Very Poor’ AQI 301– 400) now enter into force at Stage II. These consist of shocking workplace timings for public workplaces and local bodies in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. State federal governments might embrace comparable actions for other districts, and the Central Government might stagger timings for its workplaces.

Phase IV (‘Severe’ AQI 401– 500) steps are now used at Stage III, consisting of permitting public, community, and personal workplaces to run at 50% personnel strength while the rest work from home. The Centre might likewise embrace comparable plans for its staff members.

Work from home recommended for personal workplaces

In line with CAQM’s instructions, the Delhi federal government released an advisory for personal workplaces, suggesting that just 50% of personnel work on-site while the rest run from another location. The federal government prompted all workplaces to distribute the advisory throughout branches and make sure compliance as a preventive procedure to restrict direct exposure and decrease traffic jam.