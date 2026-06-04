Parthiban, MS Bhaskar fulfill CM Vijay; previous presents him with a distinct present

CM Vijay together with Parthiban and MS Bhaskar

Veteran stars Parthiban and MS Bhaskar are the current stars to visit newly-elected Chief Minister Vijay. While MS Bhaskar provided Vijay with an arrangement of flowers and wanting him for his effective period, Parthiban talented Vijay a picture frame of the previous star in which he is seen in a royal outfit. The frame has a design sized-throne stuck on the side. The distinct present, which has actually been going viral on social networks likewise has a couple of poetic words in Parthiban’s signature design.

The words basically equate to, “From the cinematic realm to the Chief Minister’s seat! To bring a peaceful, non-chaotic governance, adorned with sacred sandal paste marks—Vijay, the great scholar, ascends the throne and adorns the seat of power. Congratulations to the Chief Minister, who is shaking the world of politics!”