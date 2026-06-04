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Parthiban, MS Bhaskar fulfill CM Vijay; previous presents him with a distinct present

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CM Vijay together with Parthiban and MS Bhaskar

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04 Jun 2026, 3:57 am

Veteran stars Parthiban and MS Bhaskar are the current stars to visit newly-elected Chief Minister Vijay. While MS Bhaskar provided Vijay with an arrangement of flowers and wanting him for his effective period, Parthiban talented Vijay a picture frame of the previous star in which he is seen in a royal outfit. The frame has a design sized-throne stuck on the side. The distinct present, which has actually been going viral on social networks likewise has a couple of poetic words in Parthiban’s signature design.

The words basically equate to, “From the cinematic realm to the Chief Minister’s seat! To bring a peaceful, non-chaotic governance, adorned with sacred sandal paste marks—Vijay, the great scholar, ascends the throne and adorns the seat of power. Congratulations to the Chief Minister, who is shaking the world of politics!”

Parthiban’s present to CM Vijay[19659010]

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="The words Parthiban wrote for CM Vijay" width ="100%" height ="100%" >

The words Parthiban composed for CM Vijay

< img src ="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAAD/ACwAAAAAAQABAAACADs=" alt ="MS Bhaskar along with CM Vijay" width ="100%" . height ="100%" . >

MS Bhaskar in addition to CM Vijay

Formerly, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made Leo with Vijay had actually entered individual to share his dreams.

Directors AR Murugadoss and Venkat Prabhu contacted the CM and welcomed him. The latter provided a numberplate TN-07-CM-2026, from their 2024 spy thriller,GOAT,a recommendation to Vijay’s political goals at that time. Agents of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) likewise satisfied him. Stars Arjun, and Shanthnu likewise visited him to share their desires.

Just recently, images of RJ Balaji conference Vijay were shared extensively on the web. Actor-composer-producer Vijay Antony too satisfied him and stated that it was “inspiring to see his positivity and energy.”

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