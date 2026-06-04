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Business Lyricist Adesh Krishna: Suriya sir’s appreciation was a life time settlement for me By Editor - 175

Upgraded on : 04 Jun 2026, 3:03 am Lyricist Adesh Krishna has actually been having a hectic 2 weeks with his phone buzzing with memes and reels around his newest tune’Athu Thalorefrom Suriya-RJ Balaji’s KaruppuAnd it is seldom that misheard lyrics put a smile on the lyricist’s face. Adesh is delighted about the reaction to the Sai Abhyannkar structure, particularly the memes made on ‘À promote à l’heure’, the French word for ‘See you later on’. “A lot of people have texted me asking if it’s Pathu Thala or even Abdul Kalam. The words ‘La justice n’est pas là, À tout à l’heure’ essentially mean ‘Justice is not here, See you later’, but my favourite mispronunciation would be ‘Logistics Nepal ah’,” he chuckles, including, “I’ve been resharing them one by one, I’m enjoying people butchering my lyrics because even I’ve been on the other side.” Adesh guarantees that making use of French words wasn’t to display his stylistic expression. “I have studied French to an extent, and À tout à l’heure’ instantly connected with me. I loved how interesting it was. When the situation was narrated to me, I felt that this word fit perfectly. Sai gave me a chant to write the song. When I was already fixated on using those words, I wondered why I shouldn’t start the song with two French lines. I’m happy that Balaji anna and Sai were open to using those words,” he describes. The lyricist likewise fondly keeps in mind Suriya’s words of appreciation for the tune. “When Balaji anna introduced me to Suriya sir and listed the songs I had written, sir told me that those songs were among his favourites. That felt like a ‘lifetime settlement’ moment for me,” he states with a laugh.

Adesh is no complete stranger to topping trending charts, as his previous partnerships, such as’Katchi Sera’s (2024 ), with school buddy Sai Abhyankkar, have actually been viral experiences.”I’m extremely grateful for the love that’s been coming my way. I’ve been incredibly lucky to be at the right place at the right time,” he mentions.

While Sai and Adesh may be schoolmates who have actually charted their own courses to success, they have actually likewise not forgotten that they are buddies initially, which implies a squabble here and there is level playing field. “They are still friendly. If I say, ‘I need this’, he is professional enough to accept it, and the same goes for me. It is the same with criticisms about each other, too. What Sai and I have is a perfect equation, and that is why our songs are working well.” This relationship shines through in the method Adesh defends his good friend, who is typically at the getting end of uncomplimentary giants. “Everyone has their own opinions. It’s a free country. Those who have been close to him know the effort and dedication he puts into creating his music. If we see any trolling and misinformation about him, we laugh it off, because we know the truth.”

An unintentional lyricist who began penning his tunes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Adesh admits that he is neither “professionally trained” nor does he have actually a struck formula for his lyrics. “I listen to the tune, derive inspiration, and write what I feel at the time. I don’t think I’m talented enough to explain how I write,” he states, acknowledging that authors, and not lyricists, get the centrestage when it pertains to a tune’s appeal. “See, we know the actors and the director for a movie, but do we know anything about the writers? It’s always been that way. But honestly, visibility does feel good, and I am working towards it,” he shares.