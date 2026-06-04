Folks Funds Proposes The Blue IP, Advancing India’s Next-Generation Industrial and Logistics Ecosystem under the BHAVYA Scheme

Folks Funds, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund, is exploring the development of The Blue IP, a proposed industrial infrastructure platform aligned with the objectives of the Government of India’s BHAVYA Scheme. The platform is being envisioned to support India’s next phase of manufacturing-led growth by bringing together 100 plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, EV supply chains, advanced manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, clean mobility, energy transition, and export-oriented industrial ecosystems.

At a time when India is strengthening its position as a global manufacturing and supply-chain destination, The Blue IP is being planned as a scalable infrastructure platform that can help bridge the gap between institutional capital, industrial capacity, manufacturing ecosystems and market access. The proposal aims to support manufacturers, MSMEs, component suppliers, mobility companies, infrastructure developers and technology-led enterprises with integrated industrial infrastructure and long-term capital support.

The initiative is currently at the concept, feasibility and stakeholder engagement stage. Folks Funds is evaluating a phased development model, with the proposed location under assessment.

The BHAVYA Scheme represents an important policy push towards planned industrial parks, plug-and-play facilities, logistics integration and manufacturing-linked infrastructure. Folks Funds sees this as a strategic opportunity to explore The Blue IP as an industrial ecosystem that can contribute to domestic value addition, supply-chain localisation, clean mobility adoption, employment generation and global competitiveness.

Speaking on the development, Nikhil Anand Khurana, Chief Investment Officer, Folks Funds, said, “We thank our Hon’ble Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal for driving initiatives like BHAVYA that are strengthening India’s industrial competitiveness. The Blue IP seeks to complement this vision by creating integrated ecosystems for manufacturing, logistics, EV supply chains and exports.”

He added, “Folks Funds believes India has a strong opportunity to emerge as a global hub for EV components, advanced manufacturing and future-ready industrial infrastructure. With global companies seeking diversified and resilient supply chains, platforms such as The Blue IP can play an important role in connecting capital with real-economy infrastructure.”

The proposed development reflects Folks Funds’ broader investment thesis around energy transition, industrial infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, clean mobility, logistics, deep-tech and ESG-led opportunities.