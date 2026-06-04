World Environment Day 2026: Skoodle’s Recycled Paper Pencils Help Save 11,472+ Trees and Preserve 51 Acres of Land

The brand’s sustainable stationery initiative demonstrates how everyday choices can create a measurable environmental impact

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Skoodle, the flagship stationery brand of Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd. (SSIPL), is highlighting the tangible environmental impact of its recycled paper pencil initiative, which has helped save over 11,472 trees and preserve approximately 51 acres of land between 2018 and 2025.

As conversations around climate action, sustainability, and responsible consumption continue to gain momentum, Skoodle’s paper pencils offer a practical alternative to conventional wooden pencils, which continue to contribute to the harvesting of thousands of trees annually. Made from 100% recycled newspaper, Skoodle paper pencils are designed to reduce dependence on wood while promoting circular economy practices in everyday stationery consumption.

According to the brand’s internal sales data and impact assessment, Skoodle has sold over 103.25 million paper pencils between 2018 and 2025. Based on industry benchmarks that estimate approximately 9,000 wooden pencils can be produced from a single mature poplar tree, these sales have translated into the preservation of more than 11,472 trees, protecting an estimated 1,606 tonnes of carbon absorption capacity and saving nearly 9.3 crore litres of water compared to conventional wooden pencil manufacturing.

Speaking on the initiative, Shobhit Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Skoodle, sustainability is not a campaign; it is a long-term commitment embedded into the way we design and manufacture our products. Every recycled paper pencil represents a conscious choice to reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality. As we observe World Environment Day, we believe that meaningful environmental progress can begin with simple everyday products. Our journey demonstrates that small, scalable innovations can collectively contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

The environmental significance of the initiative becomes even more relevant in the context of India’s growing stationery consumption. Industry estimates suggest that nearly 4 billion wooden pencils are consumed in the country every year, creating substantial demand for pencil-grade timber. By offering an eco-friendly alternative that utilizes recycled paper instead of wood, Skoodle is helping reduce pressure on natural resources while encouraging responsible consumption habits among students, parents, schools, and institutions.

The company’s impact is expected to grow further in 2026, with projected sales of 36 million paper pencils, which could help save an additional 4,000 trees during the year. This would take the cumulative environmental benefit of the initiative to over 15,472 trees saved and nearly 69 acres of land preserved since the launch of the programme.

As India continues to strengthen its sustainability ambitions, Skoodle remains committed to developing innovative products that align with environmental responsibility while making sustainable choices accessible to consumers across the country.

This World Environment Day, Skoodle invites schools, educational institutions, corporates, and consumers to embrace greener alternatives and participate in building a future where everyday choices contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation.