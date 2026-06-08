Vihaan Celebrates World Environment Day with 100 New Trees, Strengthening Its Commitment to Sustainability

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, Vihaan Clean & Green Tech proudly organized a plantation drive within its campus, planting an additional 100 trees in the presence of officials from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), including Shri V. D. Chaudhari (AEE) and Shri N. P. Chaudhari (SSA).

What makes this initiative different is our focus on long-term survival rather than symbolic plantation. Last year, Vihaan planted nearly 400 trees. Throughout the year, dedicated efforts were made to nurture and monitor every sapling. While 31 trees could not be sustained despite our best efforts, the overwhelming majority have survived and are now growing into healthy trees, contributing to a greener and more vibrant ecosystem.

With this year’s plantation drive, the Vihaan campus now hosts over 500 large trees. In addition, numerous smaller trees and saplings planted across the facility have not been formally counted, taking the total green cover on the campus to well over 1,000 trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Badlani, Managing Director of Vihaan Clean & Green Tech, said:

“Environmental stewardship does not end with planting a sapling. The true measure of success lies in ensuring that the tree survives and thrives. At Vihaan, we believe sustainability is a year-round responsibility, and we are proud to see our green initiatives translating into a lasting environmental impact.”

The event also highlighted Vihaan’s broader commitment to sustainability through wastewater recycling, renewable energy, resource recovery, and circular economy initiatives. As industries continue to play a critical role in addressing environmental challenges, Vihaan remains committed to demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can progress hand in hand.

Through continuous efforts and active participation from employees, stakeholders, and regulatory authorities, Vihaan aims to create a greener industrial ecosystem and contribute meaningfully towards a more sustainable future.