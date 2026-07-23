Hong Kong – Speech by SITI at “Session 1: Enhancing Digital and AI Technologies for Development” of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in Chengdu (English only) (with photo)

Speech by SITI at “Session 1: Enhancing Digital and AI Technologies for Development” of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in Chengdu (English only) (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the speech by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at “Session 1: Enhancing Digital and AI Technologies for Development” of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in Chengdu today (July 23):



Chair (APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting Chair, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Mr Li Lecheng) and distinguished fellow colleagues,



Good morning. On behalf of Hong Kong, China (HKC), it is my great pleasure to participate in the APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in Chengdu, with our motherland as the host of APEC 2026.



Nowadays, digital and AI technologies underpin economic resilience, social inclusion and sustainable development. Guided by the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology (I&T) Development Blueprint, HKC has been making continuous efforts to harness the immense opportunities brought by technological advancement. We have identified AI as a core industry and are advancing the “AI+” initiative for high-quality development for both HKC and China.



Quality world-class research and development (R&D) is fundamental to impactful innovation. HKC is home to five of the world’s top 100 universities. Building on this strength, we have developed an I&T ecosystem anchored by three major I&T parks and five key R&D institutions. Together, they form a full pipeline, from upstream research, to midstream technology transfer, to downstream industrial application, creating a robust and internationally competitive landscape.



Our flagship R&D initiative, InnoHK, embodies our ambition to build a global innovation powerhouse. With more than 30 laboratories in AI robotics and health technologies, we have forged collaborations with over 30 world-renowned universities and research institutes from 12 economies, pooling together around 3 000 international research talents. Through these research clusters, HKC stands ready to work with global partners to advance R&D excellence and delivering breakthroughs that benefit the region and the world.



Ensuring that R&D achievements deliver real-world impact is equally important. HKC has put in place substantial policy and financial support, including three HK$10 billion initiatives. We launched the Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme to accelerate commercialisation of university R&D outcomes, and the New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme to support enterprises in setting up new smart production facilities. To dovetail with China’s strategy of developing patient capital, we will soon launch a fund-of-funds called the I&T Industry-Oriented Fund to encourage market capital to invest in strategic industries such as AI, robotics and digitalisation.



Recognising that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of our economy, we launched the Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme to subsidise SMEs in adopting ready-to-use digital solutions. Building on this success, we plan to launch an enhanced version focusing on ready-to-use AI and cybersecurity solutions, enabling SMEs to upgrade, transform, and strengthen competitiveness in the digital era.



HKC is also promoting AI empowerment across sectors. At the strategic level, we established the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy to steer AI-driven industrial transformation, with an initial focus on embodied AI. The Government has also set up a dedicated AI Efficacy Enhancement Team to co-ordinate intergovernmental efforts in AI adoption and re-engineering processes. By the end of this year, we will roll out AI tools covering 100 public administration procedures, expanding to no less than 200 by end-2027.



As we navigate this transformative era, HKC is fully committed to promoting global synergies and working hand in hand with all members. Through concerted efforts with our APEC colleagues, we look forward to promoting advances in digital and AI technologies and their sustainable development across the Asia‑Pacific community. Thank you.