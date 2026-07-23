Hong Kong – Tenders invited for tenancy of government canteen at Hong Kong Port Area of Huanggang Port Building

Tenders invited for tenancy of government canteen at Hong Kong Port Area of Huanggang Port Building ******************************************************************************************



The Government Property Agency (GPA) is inviting tenders for a three-year tenancy of the government canteen on portions of Basement Level Two at the Hong Kong Port Area of the Huanggang Port Building, subject to the provisions for renewal for a further term of three years.

The premises should be used to operate a canteen that supplies meals, light refreshments, beverages (excluding alcoholic beverages and plastic bottled water) and other food commodities to government employees working at the Hong Kong Port Area of the Huanggang Port and such other persons as may be authorised by the Building Management Committee of the Huanggang Port Building.

The tender notice was uploaded today (July 23) to the GPA Property Portal. Tender documents are available for collection at the GPA, 9/F, South Tower, West Kowloon Government Offices, 11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. The documents can also be downloaded from the GPA Property Portal.

Interested tenderers who wish to attend the tender briefing should make a prior appointment with the GPA by calling 3842 6783 by July 28.

Tenderers must submit their tenders by placing them in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box situated on the Ground Floor, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, before noon on August 13. Late tenders will not be accepted.