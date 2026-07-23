Hong Kong – Hong Kong films shine at two film festivals in Spain (with photos)

Hong Kong films shine at two film festivals in Spain (with photos) ******************************************************************



​The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (Brussels ETO) supported two film festivals in Spain in July 2026, namely the Asian Summer Film Festival, held in Vic from July 14 to 19 (Vic time), and the Cines del Sur International Film Festival, held in Granada from July 17 to 25 (Granada time).

A long-standing partner festival attracting more than 14 000 visitors each year, the Asian Summer Film Festival screened six Hong Kong films jointly supported by Brussels ETO, the Film Development Fund, and the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, showcasing a mix of new releases and classic Hong Kong cinema: Jill Wong’s “Pass and Goal”, Dickson Leung’s “Good Game”, Albert Mak’s “Hit N Fun”, Albert Njo’s “Road to Vendetta”, Kwok Ka-hei and Jack Lee’s “Unidentified Murder” and Chang Cheh’s “The Five Venoms”.

The Hong Kong Day, held on July 17 (Vic time), was a highlight of the festival, featuring the screenings of five Hong Kong films, a breakfast meeting introducing the Hong Kong film selection to media and industry professionals, and a Hong Kong Night where guests enjoyed a special tribute to Hong Kong’s action and marital art cinema, the screening of “Good Game”, as well as Hong Kong style street food.

Speaking at the breakfast meeting on July 17 (Vic time), the Deputy Representative of Brussels ETO, Mr Kasper Ng, said that “The Hong Kong programme this year featured a wide range of genres highlighting the diversity, creativity and energy of Hong Kong cinema today. We hope the Hong Kong films will inspire you to know more about Hong Kong and visit us, including attending our annual FILMART, Asia’s largest film and entertainment content marketplace, and visiting our iconic cultural landmarks such as the West Kowloon Cultural District.”

During the “Hong Kong Night”, Mr Kasper Ng presented the festival honorary award to Lo Mang in recognition of his outstanding career. The award was accepted on his behalf by actor and action director Ken Law of “Good Game”, who attended the festival.

This year also marked Brussels ETO’s first collaboration with the Cines del Sur International Film Festival, which screened Oliver Siu Kuen Chan’s “Montages of a Modern Motherhood” on July 18 (Granada time) in Granada.

Addressing the audience before the screening, Mr Kasper Ng said that “Hong Kong may be best known internationally for its action and martial arts classics, but today’s filmmakers are also telling intimate, contemporary stories that reflect the changing aspirations and diversity of our society. We are delighted to share this side of Hong Kong cinema with audiences in Spain.”

Attracting around 13 000 spectators each year, the Cines del Sur International Film Festival showcases cinema from Asia, Africa and Latin America.