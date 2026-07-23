Hong Kong – LegCo National Affairs Study Visit tours Beijing 12345 Citizen Hotline Service Center (with photos)

LegCo National Affairs Study Visit tours Beijing 12345 Citizen Hotline Service Center (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

Members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) continued the National Affairs Study Visit (Study Visit) in Beijing for the fourth day today (July 22). They attended a thematic seminar relating to the National 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan, followed by a visit to the Beijing 12345 Citizen Hotline Service Center (the Center).

In the morning, Members attended a thematic seminar on the key points of the National 15th Five-Year Plan and recommendations for Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan. The National 15th Five-Year Plan outlines the country’s development direction for the next five years. The seminar offered an in-depth exposition of the holistic vision, thorough consideration and meticulous planning underpinning the formulation of the National 15th Five-Year Plan. The seminar also provided a detailed analysis of the 15th Five-Year Plan’s trajectory, guiding principle and main objectives, while examining China’s opportunities and challenges from a global perspective.

Members have benefited greatly from the seminar. Not only have they deeply appreciated the vast opportunities brought by the National 15th Five-Year Plan, they have also gained a more comprehensive and profound understanding of Hong Kong’s role under the grand blueprint of the National 15th Five-Year Plan. Members agreed that in assisting the Special Administrative Region Government in formulating Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, LegCo must accurately comprehend and grasp the spirit of the Central Authorities on economic affairs. By drawing on the country’s successful experience in development, Hong Kong can exert a greater role in the country’s modernization, better integrate into and serve the overall national development, and fulfil the country’s high expectations for the city.

In the afternoon, Members visited the Beijing 12345 Citizen Hotline Service Center. The Center consolidated Beijing’s hotline resources in 2019 and became a one-stop platform for providing swift responses to public complaints. Members inspected the service processes, noting that the Center leverages big data in identifying problems. It also promotes taking initiatives and handling problems before complaints. The Center also makes use of artificial intelligence, achieving a 97% resolution rate. Its services fully demonstrate the people-centred philosophy and governing vision. The Center puts the value of proactively responding to people’s aspiration into practice, directly reflecting its determination to tackle the most imminent concerns of the people, making it an exemplar of urban administration. Members considered that the Center’s successful experience in feeling the pulse of society can serve as a valuable reference and also be applied to enhancements of LegCo Members’ district services, with a view to solving people’s problems more efficiently and proactively, thereby improving the well-being of the people.

Members will continue with the Study Visit programme tomorrow (July 23), which includes attending thematic seminars.

Click here to watch the video highlight of today’s Study Visit.