36th Hong Kong Book Fair continues to be a precious cultural occasion

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Arranged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 36th HKTDCHong Kong Book Fairtogether with the 9thHKTDCSports and Leisure Expoand 6thHKTDCWorld of Snacksconcluded effectively today. The 3 fairs, which ran for 7 days, drew in 990,000 check outs and united more than 770 exhibitors from 30 nations and areas. The Hong Kong Book Fair, along with the “Cultural July – Joyful Summer Reading,” included more than 600 lively occasions, both at the fairground and throughout the city. Under the style “Reading the World: Cultural Legacy|Cheerful Journeys”, this year’sHong Kong Book Fair allowed booklovers from near and far to find the histories, cultures and human stories of locations around the globe. Together with the 2 concurrent fairs, it developed strong synergies and provided a varied experience for the general public. With a single ticket, visitors delighted in the enjoyments of reading, sports and pastime, and treats from around the world, providing an extraordinary experience for all. Jenny KooHKTDC Deputy Executive Director, stated: “Despite heavy rain in the very first couple of days of the Book Fair, our visitors stayed passionate about the occasion. The environment was specifically vibrant on Saturday and Sunday, as individuals ended up in force to acquire their preferred products, showing that the Book Fair continues to be a cherished cultural occasion that is mesmerizing the general public. Lots of cultural workshops drew a passionate reaction, Liu Zhenyun’s workshop was a capacity. The inaugural ASEAN Literary Festival was likewise well gotten, with vibrant sessions that allowed ASEAN authors to engage straight with readers from various locations, highlighting Hong Kong’s function as the East-meets-West centre for worldwide cultural exchange.” She included that, accompanying the 60th anniversary of the HKTDC, a celebratory activity was held throughout the reasonable.Prof Frederick MaHKTDC Chairman, participated in a vibrant “Wan Chai Community Art Creation Workshop” on 16 July, together with Hong Kong artist Jane Lee (Messy Desk) and over 100 main and secondary school trainees. Together, they painted scenes portraying Hong Kong’s dynamic financial landscape and collectively produced a significant art piece, which will be on display screen at the eastbound O’Brien Road cable car drop in Wan Chai from 2 to 29 October. Study: Buying brand-new books topping visitors’ program The organiser commissioned a research study institute to carry out a study of visitors’ spendingbudgets and reading practices, speaking with more than 860 participants. Outcomes revealed thataverage costs at the Book Fair this year was HK$ 923. In addition, more than 90% of exhibitors throughout the 3 fairs accepted electronic payments, while 85% of participants utilized electronic payment approaches throughout their go to, representing a boost over in 2015. The main function of going to the Book Fair was acquiring freshly launched books (45%), followed by delighting in affordable book rates (43%) and experiencing the cultural environment of a global book fair (23%). The findings highlight the Book Fair’s double function as both a location for readers and a crucial sales and marketing platform for the publishing market. 98.2% of participants showed their check out had actually attained their desired goals, revealing that the Book Fair stays attractive to readers looking for to acquire books. In regards to checking out choices, fiction (46%) ranked initially, followed by literature (22%), comics (21%), kids’s and young person titles (18%) and additional workouts (16%). Reserve fans go home loaded with discovers as booksellers take out all the stops The Book Fair, the cultural occasion most valued by book enthusiasts, continued to draw in great deals of regional citizens and visitors excited to acquire their preferred titles. VisitorMs Lamparticipating in the Book Fair for the 2nd year, came prepared with a luggage and approximated her overall costs at around HK$ 20,000, more than double in 2015’s quantity. Her primary goal was to purchase books for her kids, and she revealed that she would return once again next year. Having actually currently invested about HK$ 13,000 in simply half a day, primarily on Chinese and English kids’s books, she had actually likewise gotten some academic toys and prepared to continue searching for an e-reader. She stated the Book Fair’s broad choice of books and cultural items made it simple to compare rates and delight in discount rates. Mr Chana routine visitor, studied online and found that publishers frequently provide unique discount rates throughout the Book Fair. He for that reason chose to wait and purchase a kids’s discovering set at the reasonable. In addition to mentor products, he purchased a variety of other books, consisting of literature, history and approach, costs over HK$ 30,000 in overall. Universe BooksDirector and Deputy General ManagerAlva Au stated the Book Fair is the biggest yearly occasion uniting book enthusiasts, authors, and publishers, providing authors the opportunity to get in touch with readers face to face or to introduce brand-new books. Around 40 brand-new titles made their unique launching at the reasonable, the most popular being works by prominent authors, Hong Kong themed publications and history titles. She included that the Book Fair assists her stay attuned to market patterns and market need, both necessary for preparing the coming year’s publishing strategies. Visitor traffic stayed strong throughout, she kept in mind, with a noteworthy boost over the weekend, as numerous book enthusiasts pertained to purchase works by their preferred authors. A variety of mainland visitors likewise took a trip to Hong Kong particularly to purchase Hong Kong editions and books on Hong Kong-related subjects. Bangzo Books HKis popular amongst lots of book fans. Its cubicle has actually slowly broadened from the Children’s Paradise to the Foreign Language World, including the very popular fiction for young people. Business ownerAbdul want to use readers the best-value English books. Each year, he broadens the structure and welcomes distinguished authors to the reasonable for signing sessions with fans. Pleased with this year’s traffic and sales, he had actually offered practically 90% of the stock by the 5th day, with some titles offering out over the weekend. He is thinking about broadening the cubicle even more and prepares to return next year with an even larger choice of titles. Ms HoMarketing Department agent and Book Fair organizer atClass Publicationsstated the reasonable acts as a crucial yearly direct exposure platform for the business. She observed that secondary school trainees generally bought the current Chinese and English mock evaluation documents, while main school trainees favoured checking out understanding workouts. Offered the more careful customer belief this year, the business improved its free gifts to assist drive sales. The fair likewise assisted in cross-regional company cooperation.Rashid AlkousExecutive Director of theEmirates Publishers Associationa newbie exhibitor from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stated: “One of our essential goals at the reasonable is to assist member publishers safe and secure rights sales and translation collaborations. By the 3rd day, we had actually concluded contracts with around 15 publishers, and effectively offered the rights to 25 titles. We will likewise equate standard Chinese books into Arabic and present them to the Middle Eastern market. We prepare to go back to the Book Fair next year and broaden our existence.” Combining readers from worldwide, promoting cultural exchange The Book Fair’s Eight Seminar Series were warmly gotten, bringing readers and authors from various locations together for in-person exchange. The freshly releasedASEAN Literary Festivalwas a specific emphasize: a session led by Malaysian authorDaryl Yeapdrew an excellent variety of trainees and readers.Yeap stated the audience revealed terrific interest about the subject and kept in mind that the stories of abroad Chinese neighborhoods form a fundamental part of world history. Bringing these stories to Hong Kong from a fresh viewpoint, she stated, was especially significant. Registration for a workshop by popular authorLiu Zhenyunreached complete capability two times, bring in more than 1,400 onsite guests.Ms Hea visitor from Zhuhai, felt lucky to protect a location and took a trip to Hong Kong specifically to satisfy the author. Having went to the Book Fair for numerous successive days, she explained its scale as excellent and its choice of books as comprehensive. She stated the crowds showed Hong Kong’s openness and gratitude for literature. In addition to purchasing books by Eileen Chang, Su Tong and Leo Ou-fan Lee, she likewise signed up with numerous workshops and intended to find distinct cultural and innovative items. The popular”Cultural and Creative SpacesReturned this year.Produce Hangzhouparticipated for the very first time. Its agent,Mr Zhangstated that aside from Hong Kong readers, visitors from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and the United States had actually revealed eager interest in the mini movable-type printing experience, which assisted promote standard Chinese culture. Another exhibitor,Tsi Ku Chaireported motivating outcomes. Assistant General Manager and Administrative DirectorBrian Lai stated: “The total environment at the fair has actually been really favorable. Dunhuang Inspiration metal puzzles, Tsi Ku Chai cultural items and product created by regional artists have actually all shown popular. Blind-box items targeted at more youthful customers have actually carried out especially well, and total sales had actually tape-recorded consistent development.” Market leaders check out brand-new chances in the AI period The Book Fair likewise worked as an essential yearly platform for market exchange. TheInternational Publishing ForumandIP Roundtableboth sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), additional strengthened Hong Kong’s function as a local copyright trading centre. This year’s conversations concentrated on the advancements in publishing and copyright in the age of expert system. Publishing and copyright professionals from 7 nations and areas came together to share insights, drawing over 250 market experts. Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, theInternational Publishing Forum was themed “Reading for All in the Age of AI: Reshaping and Co-evolution”. Agents from publishers, cultural material platforms and innovation and details business checked out how cooperation might develop higher effect, how AI might boost checking out performance and cultivate important and extensive thinking, and how cross-sector cooperation might promote a reading culture. The online forum was extensively applauded for stabilizing tactical vision with useful insight. Arranged by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Reprographic Rights Licensing Society, theIP Roundtable invited leading market figures from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom and the UAE. Under the style “Copyright in Transition: Reshaping Rights, Challenges & & Opportunities in the Age of AI”, individuals gone over modifications in IP guidelines and policies throughout jurisdictions, their ramifications for rights holders and licensing techniques, and the chances emerging from development and cross-border cooperation. The session likewise took a look at international patterns in the IP market and innovative markets, with passionate action on the area, offering individuals important positive viewpoints. Cultural Summer continues through July The HKTDC’s”Cultural July – Joyful Summer Readingarranged in partnership with partners consisting of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, the Hong Kong Resource Centre for Heritage and Central Market, will go through completion of July. Activities throughout Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories will consist of cultural trips and public education programs under the “Mobile Intangible Cultural Heritage” effort, extending the city’s summer season reading and cultural momentum. Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks show popular too This year’sSports and Leisure Expoincluded a varied variety of sports, physical fitness and edutainment experiences developed to motivate healthy way of lives. The “Multi-sport Playground” provided by theHong Kong Playground Associationdrew substantial attention, with more than 3,600 visitors handling obstacles such as an 8-metre abseil and the “Fit & & Fearless Challenge”, evaluating both nerve and fitness. Novice exhibitorMy Mini Zoo Showed a struck with households, enabling kids to engage up close with animals such as lop bunnies, bullfrogs and corn snakes while finding out about the natural world. TheWorld of Snacks consisted of 6 themed zones showcasing a wide array of conventional and ingenious treats. Visitors took the opportunity to find global specials, celebration deals with and much healthier treat alternatives, delighting in an abundant and flavourful cooking experience. The HKTDC will continue to arrange exhibits and conferences that produce company chances and foster market exchange. Secret occasions in the 2nd half of the year consist of theFood Expo, Food Expo PRO, Beauty & & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fairin August; theHong Kong Watch & & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME and CENTRESTAGEin addition to theBelt and Road Summitin September; theHong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, Eco Expo AsiaandHong Kong International OutdoorandTech Light Expoin October; theHong Kong International Wine & & Spirits Fair, Hong Kong International Optical Fair, HKTDC Entrepreneur Day,theOrganization of IP Asia ForumandDesignInspire in November. Together, these occasions will assist foster worldwide trade cooperation, strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a worldwide organization center, and reinforce its function as both an incredibly adapter and a very value-adder. Image download: https://bit.ly/4w82Ju6

TheHong Kong Book FairSports and Leisure ExpoandWorld of Snacksconcluded effectively today, drawing a combined overall of 990,000 check outs. < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20260721hktdc2.jpeg" alt width ="230" height="153"> Both grownups and kids were immersed in the delight of theHong Kong Book Fair < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20260721hktdc3.jpg" alt width="230" height ="153"> Chinese Mainland Publishersshowcased around 20,000 quality publications, with Yunnan working as this year’s included mainland province. The structure provided the province’s abundant and varied ethnic cultures, distinct eco-friendly environment, and distinct cultural and tourist resources, welcoming readers to find Yunnan through literature. TheDistinguishedWriters Seminar Seriesinvited prominent authors from Hong Kong and worldwide to share their composing journeys. An emphasize was the workshop led by well-known authorLiu Zhenyunwhose works have actually been chosen amongst Yazhou Zhoukan’s leading 10 Chinese books, which drew a passionate crowd of more than 1,400 and produced a frustrating action. < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20260721hktdc5.jpg" alt width ="230" height ="153"> The HKTDC inaugurated theASEANLiterary Festivalas part of itsEnglish and InternationalChecking outWorkshop Serieswith very popular authorDaryl Yeapleading a workshop and conference readers at the Book Fair. TheInternational Publishing Forumthemed” Reading for All in the Age of AI: Reshaping and Co-evolution “, checked out how expert system can improve checking out effectiveness, foster much deeper vital thinking and assistance construct a reading culture in society. TheIP Roundtablecombined worldwide copyright specialists and market agents to check out”Copyright in Transition: Reshaping Rights, Challenges & & Opportunities in the Age of AI”, taking a look at the effect and chances emerging from brand-new IP guidelines and policy advancements around the globe. An interactive destination provided by theHong Kong Playground Associationat theSports and Leisure Exposhown extremely popular, with visitors handling an 8-metre abseiling obstacle that checked both their guts and physical conditioning. < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20260721hktdc9.jpg" alt width ="230" height ="153"> The 6 themed zones ofWorld of Snacksused a varied variety of deals with from worldwide, drawing crowds of excited buyers



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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and company center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and service objectives to produce company chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and global markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies updated market insights and item details by means of trade publications, research study reports and digital news channels. For additional information, please check out: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



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