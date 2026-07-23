India waits for United States’ last action in required labour trade probe

WASHINGTON: The United States will launch its last action on Section 301 examinations into 60 trading partners, consisting of India, over declared failures to suppress imports made with required labour as early as Thursday, United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Wednesday.

Greer informed the Senate Finance Committee that the examinations analyzed the leading 60 United States trading partners for stopping working to embrace and efficiently implement import restrictions on products produced with required labour.

“As soon as tomorrow, USTR will release its final responsive action on its Section 301 investigation of our top 60 trading partners’ failure to address international trade in forced goods at their borders,” he stated.

Last month, the USTR proposed extra tariffs of 10% and 12.5% on trading partners, depending upon the strength of their procedures to take on forced-labour imports.

Greer stated the company got more than 1,600 public remarks and heard statement from 107 witnesses before settling its reaction.

The USTR is likewise examining structural excess capability in more than a lots nations, with initial findings still pending.