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Home Books Unique|Aaromaley director states they wished to eliminate ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ from the movie

Unique|Aaromaley director states they wished to eliminate ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ from the movie

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(L) Aaromaley director Sarang Thiagu; (R) A still from the ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ tune

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04 Jun 2026, 4:17 am

Director Sarang Thiagu, who made his directorial launching with the Kishen Das-Shivathmika movie, Aaromaleyjust recently exposed a couple of fascinating anecdotes about how the well-known tune from the movie, ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’, happened and how they almost chose versus having the tune in the movie.

Sarang spoke with CEsolely, together with the movie’s music author, Siddhu Kumar, while promoting their current independent single ‘Kirukku Sirukki’

On how he made up the tune, Siddhu stated, “‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ is also a slow song, but I was very confident about it. I was sure that it had a swing to it which would make it a crowd favourite. Sarang, on the other hand, loved the song but was sceptical if it would slow down the film, as it comes in the second half. We even composed more options, just in case.”

On why they thought about getting rid of the tune, Sarang included, “We even thought of removing the song from the film because we were worried it would slow down the narrative. Siddhu gave me worse compositions to make sure I went ahead with this version of the song (laughs).”

Even more, Sarang likewise exposed that at first the tune was set to originate from Kishen Das’ viewpoint. “It was Siddhu who came up with the idea of making Chinmayi ma’am sing the song. Initially, Chinmayi Ma’am was only supposed to sing a small portion of the song. The song was meant to be rendered from a male perspective. Siddhu suggested that because Shivathmika’s character goes through a change of heart, if the song came from her perspective, it would work well,” he discussed.

With lyrics by Vignesh Ramakrishna, ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ ended up being an earworm after Aaromaley’s release. Anand Aravindakshan provided his voice for the male parts of the tune. The movie, which struck theatres on November 7, likewise opened to mainly favorable evaluations.

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