Unique|Aaromaley director states they wished to eliminate ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ from the movie

(L) Aaromaley director Sarang Thiagu; (R) A still from the ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ tune Upgraded on : 04 Jun 2026, 4:17 am Director Sarang Thiagu, who made his directorial launching with the Kishen Das-Shivathmika movie, Aaromaleyjust recently exposed a couple of fascinating anecdotes about how the well-known tune from the movie, ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’, happened and how they almost chose versus having the tune in the movie. Sarang spoke with CEsolely, together with the movie’s music author, Siddhu Kumar, while promoting their current independent single ‘Kirukku Sirukki’

On how he made up the tune, Siddhu stated, “‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ is also a slow song, but I was very confident about it. I was sure that it had a swing to it which would make it a crowd favourite. Sarang, on the other hand, loved the song but was sceptical if it would slow down the film, as it comes in the second half. We even composed more options, just in case.”

On why they thought about getting rid of the tune, Sarang included, “We even thought of removing the song from the film because we were worried it would slow down the narrative. Siddhu gave me worse compositions to make sure I went ahead with this version of the song (laughs).”