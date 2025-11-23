Hong Kong – Shing Mun Valley Swimming Pool momentarily closed

Shing Mun Valley Swimming Pool briefly closed *************************************************

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department revealed today (November 22) that Shing Mun Valley Swimming Pool in Tsuen Wan District has actually been momentarily closed for cleansing and superchlorination following the discovery of a percentage of faeces in the swimming pool.

It will be resumed at 6.30 am tomorrow (November 23).

The department attract swimmers to be thoughtful and to keep the pool tidy. They are encouraged not to swim after a square meal and ought to utilize the toilet centers if essential before swimming.