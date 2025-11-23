Hong Kong – Appeal for info on missing out on female in Kwai Chung (with pictures)

Appeal for details on missing out on female in Kwai Chung (with pictures) *******************************************************************

Authorities today (November 22) interested the general public for info on a lady who went missing out on in Kwai Chung.

Ho Siu-lin, aged 60, went missing out on after she left her caring centre on Wo Yi Hop Road today early morning. Her household then made a report to Police.

She has to do with 1.6 metres high, around 68 kgs in weight and of medium construct. She has a round confront with yellow skin and brief black and white hair. She was last seen using a green coat, grey long-sleeved t-shirt, grey pants and pink slippers.

Anybody who understands the location of the missing out on lady or might have seen her is advised to get in touch with the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 5562 1342 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or call any police headquarters.