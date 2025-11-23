Hong Kong – HKMoA, Conservation Office and Faculty of Arts of University of Hong Kong launch post-doctoral research study fellowship in clinical analysis of Chinese paintings (with image)

HKMoA, Conservation Office and Faculty of Arts of University of Hong Kong launch post-doctoral research study fellowship in clinical analysis of Chinese paintings (with image) ******************************************************************************************

The Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA), the Conservation Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) and the Faculty of Arts of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) revealed today (November 22) the launch of a post-doctoral research study fellowship task entitled “Scientific Analysis of Chinese Paintings”This pioneering collaboration, initially of its kind in Hong Kong, intends to hire worldwide skill for broadening cultural heritage preservation.

Supported by funds supplied by Professor Douglas So, this job, a cooperation amongst a scholastic university, a public museum, a devoted group of preservation specialists and a personal financing donor, shows a shared dedication to advancing cultural and clinical quality.

One leading postdoctoral fellow will be engaged to carry out a three-year research study fellowship job with the designated Chinese painting collections, particularly the Xubaizhai, Chih Lo Lou and Jingguanlou Collections of the HKMoA as the topic of research study. The fellow will be an affiliate of the Faculty of Arts of the HKU’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities and will work carefully with Professor Marc Walton of the Master of Arts in Museum Studies Programme of the Faculty of Arts of the HKU and the Conservation Office of the LCSD on research study jobs. The research study will include the characterisation of painting products for dating, provenance analysis, and product analysis for preservation and conservation functions. By bridging the space in between preservation, clinical analysis, and curatorial expedition, this fellowship will add to a much deeper understanding and gratitude of the abundant Chinese cultural heritage.

The recruitment ad will be published on the HKU Careers site (jobs.hku.hk/ en/listing) in due course.