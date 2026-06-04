Hong Kong – DH advises public to take preventative measures versus heat-related diseases throughout really heat

DH advises public to take safety measures versus heat-related health problems throughout really heat ******************************************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) today (June 4) advised members of the general public to take suitable preventative measures versus heat-related diseases, such as heat cramps, heat fatigue and heat stroke, throughout really heat.

In a high-temperature environment, extreme sweating and trouble in heat dissipation can trigger tension to the body. Members of the general public need to take the following preventative measures:

Hydrate in a prompt way to avoid dehydration;

Use light-coloured, loose-fitting and breathable clothes to reduce heat absorption and help with sweating and heat dissipation;

Keep indoor locations well aerated and keep proper temperature level and humidity, e.g. by opening windows or utilizing a fan or air-conditioning;

Prevent difficult workout and extended activities such as treking or travelling;

Organize outside activities in the early morning or the late afternoon, if possible, and bring adequate water; and

Prevent drinks including caffeine, such as coffee and tea, along with alcohols, which might accelerate water loss through the urinary system.

In addition, babies and kids, the senior, pregnant ladies, people with persistent health problems such as heart problem or hypertension, obese individuals and outdoor/manual employees are more prone to heat stroke. These groups need to pay unique attention to the following:

Babies and children: Avoid going outside when the temperature level is high. If they need to go outside, grownups need to guarantee they remain in locations with moderate temperature levels and great ventilation or air-conditioning. Babies and children need to never ever be left ignored in a restricted area such as a lorry;

The senior, pregnant ladies, people with persistent health problems and obese individuals: Pay attention to health conditions and look for assistance as quickly as possible if experiencing any irregularities in health indications such as high blood pressure, heart rate, and so on or if there are variations in health conditions. Prevent heading out when the temperature level is high. Make certain there is excellent ventilation, or switch on a fan or air-conditioner to keep a suitable temperature level inside. Heats can likewise aggravate the condition of individuals with persistent diseases (such as cardiovascular and breathing illness). They need to have an adequate supply of their normal medication and keep in contact with household members, neighbours and the neighborhood. Individuals ought to look for instant aid if they feel weak.

Outdoor/manual employees: Reschedule work to cooler hours as far as possible. If operating in a hot environment is inevitable, supply shade where practicable and utilize ventilation and heat dissipation devices. As soon as work has actually started, slowly change the rate of work and take breaks in the shade to gain back strength.

The DH advised the general public that heat stroke is among the most typical health dangers in heat. Over the previous 5 years, there have actually been over 200 health center admissions due to heat stroke each year in Hong Kong, with 2 to 5 deadly cases happening primarily throughout the summertime from May to September. Susceptible groups are more vulnerable to heat stroke. Signs consist of lightheadedness, headache, queasiness, shortness of breath or confusion. In serious cases, clients might struggle with convulsions or end up being unconscious, which can be dangerous if they are not cooled off and resuscitated in a prompt way.

Members of the general public are likewise encouraged to focus on the current weather condition, along with the real-time and forecasted ultraviolet (UV) index launched by the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO). When the UV index is high (6 or above), the general public ought to keep in mind the following:

Prevent direct sunshine direct exposure to the skin and the eyes;

Use broad-spectrum, waterproof sun block freely, with a sun defense aspect (SPF) of a minimum of 30 or greater, when taking part in outside activities. Reapply every 2 hours if remaining outdoors for extended periods, or after swimming, sweating or towelling off;

While utilizing DEET-containing bug sprays for individual security versus mosquito-borne illness, use sun block before bug spray;

Look for shade;

Use UV-blocking sunglasses;

Use loose-fitting clothes with long-sleeves; and

Use a wide-brimmed hat or utilize an umbrella.

If signs establish, such as lightheadedness, headache, queasiness, shortness of breath or confusion, rest and look for assistance right away, and look for medical recommendations as quickly as possible.

For more health details, the general public might go to the CHP’s heat stroke page and UV radiation page; the HKO’s Dial-a-Weather (1878 200), most current weather forecast and projection, UV Index and weather condition details for treking and mountaineering; and news release of the Labour Department on preventative measures versus heat stroke for outside employees and their companies when the Heat Stress at Work Warning is in force.