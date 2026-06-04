Japan – 153 elevators and escalators provided for the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line in Taiwan

153 elevators and escalators provided for the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line in Taiwan Adding to the advancement of Taiwan’s metropolitan transport through safe and comfy vertical movement TOKYO, June 3, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today revealed that Taiwan Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (TMEC), an MEBS group business that makes, offers, sets up, and preserves elevators and escalators in Taiwan, has actually provided 153 elevators and escalators for the very first stage of the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line, which is arranged to open in summer season 2026. Escalators at Dingpu Station on the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line For this task, TMEC provided 40 elevators and 113 escalators for the 12 stations to be built in the very first stage of the Sanying Line task, as well as for the administrative and rolling stock upkeep. As Taiwan’s public transport facilities continues to broaden, the opening of this line is anticipated to enhance gain access to from the Sanxia and Yingge districts to main Taipei while minimizing travel times. Through their involvement in this job, MEBS and TMEC are supporting safe and comfy vertical movement and adding to the advancement of sustainable metropolitan transport in Taiwan. Functions of the Delivered Products 1) Enhancing security as part of the general public transport facilities by gearing up elevators for emergency situation operation throughout earthquakes

– The elevators are geared up with Earthquake Emergency Return operation control to help with fast evacuation and traveler security throughout earthquakes. 2) Improving station style and benefit by setting up transparent and through-type elevators

– Of the 40 elevators, 19 are transparent designs with glass requirements that produce an intense and open environment inside the station structures.

– Six through-type elevators, with entryways on both the front and rear sides, are set up in areas where area is restricted, allowing effective traveler circulation and efficient usage of area. 3) Improving energy effectiveness and minimizing ecological effect through escalator automated speed control

– The escalators are geared up with an automated speed control function that changes the running speed according to the use conditions.

– By getting rid of unneeded power intake, this function enhances energy performance, minimizes running expenses, and reduces ecological effect. Summary of the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line The New Taipei Metro Sanying Line is a completely raised line extending 14.29 kilometers from Dingpu Station in New Taipei City through the Sanxia District to the Yingge District. The New Taipei City Government’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems is establishing the line to link Sanxia and Yingge, which have steady or growing populations regardless of the total decrease in Taiwan’s population, to existing train lines, therefore enhancing access to main Taipei and decreasing travel times. At Dingpu Station, the Sanying Line gets in touch with the Tucheng Line, and at Yingge Station, it gets in touch with the Taiwan Railways Western Trunk Line. The brand-new line will considerably enhance benefit for neighborhoods along its path, consisting of in the area of National Taipei University. Future strategies consist of a connection with the Taoyuan Metro Green Line, and the line is anticipated to add to local financial advancement as an essential part of the wide-area transport network covering the Taipei and Taoyuan cities. Item Specifications