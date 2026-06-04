Hong Kong – Very Hot Weather Warning released

Extremely Hot Weather Warning released
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Attention TV/radio commentators:
Please relay the following as quickly as possible:
The Hong Kong Observatory has actually provided the Very Hot Weather Warning.
To avoid heat stroke, prevent extended activities outdoors.
If participated in outside work or activities, use a wide-brimmed hat and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing. Remain in shaded locations as much as possible.
Consume lots of water, and prevent drinks including caffeine or alcohol.
If you feel ill, seek advice from a physician immediately.