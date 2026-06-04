Hong Kong – Very Hot Weather Warning released

Extremely Hot Weather Warning released *******************************

Attention TV/radio commentators:

Please relay the following as quickly as possible:

The Hong Kong Observatory has actually provided the Very Hot Weather Warning.

To avoid heat stroke, prevent extended activities outdoors.

If participated in outside work or activities, use a wide-brimmed hat and light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing. Remain in shaded locations as much as possible.

Consume lots of water, and prevent drinks including caffeine or alcohol.

If you feel ill, seek advice from a physician immediately.