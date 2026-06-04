Hong Kong – HKSAR Government and Government of Uzbekistan exchange notes on mutual visa-free arrangement (with photos)

HKSAR Government and Government of Uzbekistan exchange notes on mutual visa-free arrangement (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Government of Uzbekistan exchanged notes today (June 3, Tashkent time), agreeing to discuss the implementation details of a mutual visa-free arrangement, which would allow a visa-free period of 30 days for visitors from both sides. Witnessed by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Mr Bakhtiyor Saidov, representatives from both governments exchanged notes today to confirm the establishment of a mutual visa-free arrangement. Following the exchange of notes, the governments of both places will immediately advance the discussions of the detailed arrangements to strive for early implementation.

Currently, HKSAR passport holders can visit Uzbekistan visa-free for 10 days. Holders of diplomatic and service passports from Uzbekistan can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 14 days, while holders of ordinary passports from Uzbekistan must apply for a visa to visit Hong Kong.

To build closer bilateral relations, the HKSAR Government and the Government of Uzbekistan are establishing a mutual visa-free arrangement. This will extend the visa-free period for HKSAR passport holders visiting Uzbekistan from the current 10 days to 30 days, while all passport holders from Uzbekistan will be able to visit Hong Kong visa-free for 30 days.

A spokesman for the HKSAR Government stated that following the relaxation of the application criteria for multiple-entry visas for business and travel to Hong Kong for nationals from Uzbekistan in September 2025, establishing a mutual visa-free arrangement with Uzbekistan will help further promote economic, trade, and tourism development between Hong Kong and Central Asia.