Hong Kong – Man sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for operating unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering food animals and selling prohibited food

Man sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for operating unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering food animals and selling prohibited food ******************************************************************************************



A man pleaded guilty at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts today (June 3) to charges of operating an unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering food animals, and selling prohibited food at a goat farm in Kam Tin, Yuen Long, in breach of the Slaughterhouses Regulation and the Food Business Regulation. He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for each of the three charges by the Court, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The spokeman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said that the FEHD conducted a blitz operation with the Police on April 16 this year, successfully cracked down on illegal goat slaughtering activities and the sale of prohibited food at the goat farm, and arrested and charged the man.

​Under the Slaughterhouses Regulation and the Food Business Regulation, operating an unlicensed slaughterhouse, illegally slaughtering food animals, or sale of prohibited food are serious offences. Upon conviction, offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and imprisonment up to six months.

The spokesman emphasised the FEHD’s deep concern and strong commitment to combating the illegal slaughtering of food animals and the sale of prohibited food through stringent enforcement actions against violations. Anyone who discovers suspected illegal slaughtering activities or has doubts about the origin of meat being sold by retailers can report it by calling 1823.