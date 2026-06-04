Mazda and Nippon Express Launch Demonstration Trial Using Biodiesel Fuel

Hiroshima and Tokyo, Japan, June 3, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) and Nippon Express Co., Ltd., a group business of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., have actually introduced a presentation trial utilizing biodiesel fuel (HVO * 1) for completed lorry transportation trailers, beginning in May 2026.

Mazda is intending to accomplish carbon neutrality (CN) throughout its whole supply chain by 2050, while the NX Group is pursuing the awareness of a carbon-neutral society by 2050 and adding to ecological preservation. Through this presentation trial, the 2 business look for to check out the prospective contribution to decarbonization in the logistics for completed lorries and parts, while likewise promoting the social execution of alternative fuels.

This presentation trial is performed in between Hofu’s Nishinoura district plant and Nakanoseki ended up car backyard (around 12 km big salami) through completion of 2026. It will assess fuel effectiveness, efficiency, and functional obstacles, while collecting insights for future growth. The biodiesel fuel will be obtained by NX Shoji Co., Ltd., and the 2 trailers utilized in the presentation trial will be run under conditions comparable to those of standard diesel fuel, consisting of upkeep and examination practices, with the cooperation of Isuzu Motors Limited.

Moving forward, in addition to logistics business and car makers, Mazda will team up with fuel providers and regionally rooted services to broaden need, improve supply systems and facilities, and construct a sustainable environment for the long-lasting usage of HVO.

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Biodiesel Fuel Demonstration Trial

Kazuhiko Sumi, Director, Corporate Leadership Executive Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer

(CSCO,) Mazda Motor Corporation, commented: “We consider it extremely significant to collaborate with Nippon Express Co., Ltd. on this presentation utilizing HVO. By gradually collecting insights on fuel effectiveness, efficiency, and functional elements through real-world operations, and by working together with local partners, we will even more promote the useful application and growth of this effort.

Osamu Sasaki, Executive Officer, Head of Mobility Business Sales Division, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. commented: We are honored to take part as a logistics partner in Mazda’s carbon neutrality effort and to take part in this HVO-based presentation. Leveraging our proficiency in ended up car logistics, we will thoroughly examine the effect of fuel changing on transportation quality and operations, and add to the awareness of sustainable logistics and decarbonization of the whole supply chain.

Structure on this presentation trial, the 2 business will broaden the circle of similar partners and advance decarbonization throughout the supply chain.

Associated News Releases

* 1 In this presentation trial, the fuel utilized includes a mix of around 51% HVO (hydrotreated grease, eco-friendly diesel fuel stemmed from waste cooking oil and veggie oils.)



Subject: Press release summary