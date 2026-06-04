13.8 C
London
Thursday, June 4, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business JAL Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Establish Joint Venture “Aero Breath” for...

JAL Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Establish Joint Venture “Aero Breath” for Aircraft Aftermarket Business

By
Editor
-
0
154

JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. (JALEC), an entirely owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have actually concluded conversations and collectively developed a brand-new business, Aero Breath Co., Ltd., committed to the airplane aftermarket company, reliable today, June 1, 2026.

In action to the growing need for airplane upkeep driven by the healing of air guest traffic, Aero Breath will integrate JAL and JALEC’s substantial functional and upkeep proficiency with MHI’s sophisticated and broad technical abilities. This brand-new platform intends to enhance upkeep work performance and airplane quality, thus reducing airplane ground time and additional improving functional performance( 1 ).

Aero Breath will be headquartered at Aichi Prefectural Nagoya Airport and prepares to begin local airplane upkeep services within financial 2026, based on getting essential authorizations and approvals.

JALEC and MHI will work together carefully with Aero Breath to add to the advancement of Japan’s airplane aftermarket company and support the sustainable development of the air travel market, while preserving safe and trustworthy flight operations.

Business Overview

Call

Aero Breath Co., Ltd. Agent

President & CEO Taro Matoba Area

4677-1 Aoyama Shaguji, Toyoyama-cho, Nishikasugai-gun, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Developed

June 1, 2026 Service Overview

Aftermarket company concentrated on airplane upkeep, consisting of airframe upkeep of local airplane. Capital

JPY 79 million Investors

JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. 51%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 49% Site

https://www.aerobreath.co.jp

(1) Press Release dated August 27, 2024:”JAL and MHI Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services”

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, clever facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates innovative innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated services that assist to recognize a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a more secure world. For more details, please go to www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Subject: Press release summary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Unique|Aaromaley director states they wished to eliminate ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ from the movie

Books 0
(L) Aaromaley director Sarang Thiagu; (R) A still from...

Parthiban, MS Bhaskar fulfill CM Vijay; previous presents him with a distinct present

Books 0
CM Vijay together with Parthiban and MS BhaskarUpgraded on:04...

Lyricist Adesh Krishna: Suriya sir’s appreciation was a life time settlement for me

Books 0
Upgraded on:04 Jun 2026, 3:03 amLyricist Adesh Krishna has...

Popular

Unique|Aaromaley director states they wished to eliminate ‘Eppadi Vandhaayo’ from the movie

Books 0
(L) Aaromaley director Sarang Thiagu; (R) A still from...

Parthiban, MS Bhaskar fulfill CM Vijay; previous presents him with a distinct present

Books 0
CM Vijay together with Parthiban and MS BhaskarUpgraded on:04...

Lyricist Adesh Krishna: Suriya sir’s appreciation was a life time settlement for me

Books 0
Upgraded on:04 Jun 2026, 3:03 amLyricist Adesh Krishna has...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here