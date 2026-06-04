JAL Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Establish Joint Venture “Aero Breath” for Aircraft Aftermarket Business

JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. (JALEC), an entirely owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) have actually concluded conversations and collectively developed a brand-new business, Aero Breath Co., Ltd., committed to the airplane aftermarket company, reliable today, June 1, 2026.

In action to the growing need for airplane upkeep driven by the healing of air guest traffic, Aero Breath will integrate JAL and JALEC’s substantial functional and upkeep proficiency with MHI’s sophisticated and broad technical abilities. This brand-new platform intends to enhance upkeep work performance and airplane quality, thus reducing airplane ground time and additional improving functional performance( 1 ).

Aero Breath will be headquartered at Aichi Prefectural Nagoya Airport and prepares to begin local airplane upkeep services within financial 2026, based on getting essential authorizations and approvals.

JALEC and MHI will work together carefully with Aero Breath to add to the advancement of Japan’s airplane aftermarket company and support the sustainable development of the air travel market, while preserving safe and trustworthy flight operations.

Business Overview

Call Aero Breath Co., Ltd. Agent President & CEO Taro Matoba Area 4677-1 Aoyama Shaguji, Toyoyama-cho, Nishikasugai-gun, Aichi Prefecture, Japan Developed June 1, 2026 Service Overview Aftermarket company concentrated on airplane upkeep, consisting of airframe upkeep of local airplane. Capital JPY 79 million Investors JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. 51%, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 49% Site https://www.aerobreath.co.jp

(1) Press Release dated August 27, 2024:”JAL and MHI Begin Joint Exploration of Collaboration in Aircraft Maintenance and Aftermarket Services”

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, clever facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates innovative innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated services that assist to recognize a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a more secure world. For more details, please go to www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Subject: Press release summary