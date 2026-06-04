MHI Receives Waste Treatment Technology Verification Report from JESC for Its Biomass High-Efficiency Recovery and Recycling System AdBio

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), to contribute to the realization of a resource-circulating society, is working to develop and commercialize AdBio® (Biomass High-Efficiency Recovery and Recycling System),(1) a system to efficiently sort and recover biomass such as food waste and paper from municipal waste and unsorted food waste, enabling stable recovery of biogas in methane fermentation systems. MHI has recently received a technology verification report from the Japan Environmental Sanitation Center (JESC)(2) verifying that AdBio® is at a level for practical application in terms of technology, conducted as part of JESC’s Waste Treatment Technology Verification Project.(3)

Recovered biogas is widely used as a source of green energy for electricity generation, heating, and fuel, so efficient recovery and recycling are required to realize a resource-circulating society. With the JESC report, AdBio® has now been recognized as a technology that enhances the efficiency of biomass sorting and recovery and improves degradation rates in methane fermentation, increasing biogas production and enabling stable operations.

When used for municipal waste, the introduction of AdBio® is expected to increase biomass recovery compared to conventional crushing and sorting methods. In addition, the improved degradability of paper and other waste material is projected to provide an approximately 40% increase in biogas generation. Further, the system will allow a wide range of raw materials, such as agricultural waste, to be utilized for methane fermentation, leading to further growth in biogas production and use.

This system can be installed at existing methane fermentation facilities as well as newly built plants, supporting efficient green energy generation while ensuring steady raw material supply and operational stability. The system can also respond flexibly to changes in societal conditions that result in changes in processing volumes and the properties of the raw material, as well as diversifying raw material needs.

Going forward, through the widespread adoption of AdBio®, MHI, together with local governments, private businesses, green energy suppliers, and consumers, will contribute to the realization of a resource-circulating society.

Presentation Ceremony

(1) AdBio® is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan and other countries.

(2) Established in 1954, Japan Environmental Sanitation Center (JESC) is a general incorporated foundation that contributes to the promotion of public welfare by conducting research and providing technical support related to the conservation of living environments and the global environment, and ensuring public hygiene.

(3) JESC’s Waste Treatment Technology Verification Project is a system to verify the technical aspects and performance of waste treatment technologies developed by private companies and other organizations, and publish the results as highly reliable technical information.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.



Topic: Press release summary