You can now make your own Fitbit Air bands

Google’s just recently revealed $99 Fitbit Air physical fitness tracker is currently on open sale, and it simply got a cool addition for DIY fans. Google launched the main Fitbit Air style standards including the tracker’s specific measurements, tolerance margins and 2D CAD files (PDF), so you can 3D print customized bands and devices.

“1200” The standards include precise breeding measurements, tolerances and requirements for connect and separate force. Fitbit Air is consisted of 2 crucial parts, with the”pebble “real estate the sensing units, batteries and crucial parts, along with the “sleeve,” which twists around the pebble and connects to the bands.”848″

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Fitbit Air 2D CAD illustrations

Google’s standards define that all bands and devices require to use suitable sensing unit clearance for the heart rate and SpO2 sensing units so that they stay unblocked. Google likewise suggests constant skin contact in between the tracker and picking skin-friendly products for the bands.

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