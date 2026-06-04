Microsoft reveals the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box: a desktop RTX Spark-powered computer system

Microsoft revealed the Surface Laptop Ultra, a MacBook Pro rival powered by the Nvidia RTX Spark. What if you could have that however minus the laptop computer? Fulfill the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box.

The pitch is brief however sweet: 1 petaflop of calculate, 128GB of RAM, can run 120 billion specification designs in your area. To include a bit more information, that is 1 petaflop of FP4 with sporadic matrices and the RAM is combined so it is shared in between the CPU and the GPU.

Mentioning which, the RTX Spark integrates a 20 core Grace CPU (10x Cortex-X925 + 10x Cortex-A725) and a Blackwell GPU, which is the architecture behind the RTX 50 series of GPUs. This is apparently comparable to an RTX 5070 with its 6,144 CUDA cores. Naturally, you’ll never ever discover a customer RTX card with this much VRAM, which is the entire point of this chip.

The Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box will deliver with Windows 11 Pro that has actually been pre-configured for designers– initially start-up, you will discover that dark mode is on, popular dev tools are currently set up and PowerShell 7 is the default.

Remarkably, WSL 2 is set up with GPU passthrough and CUDA assistance. Microsoft does not state it aloud, however the “L” in “WSL” represents “Linux”. AI servers and a lot of AI tools are based on Linux, so this lets you establish and evaluate things in your area.

Package has a monolithic aluminum body with 1,000 air vents, “a nod to its 1,000 teraflops of calculate efficiency,” states Microsoft. This 3D printed body is developed to assist with cooling, though this isn’t enough for passive cooling– the system can dissipate approximately 100W.

Which’s why the RTX Spark Dev Box makes good sense– the Surface Laptop Ultra has the very same RTX Spark chip and, in theory, can use the exact same efficiency. The truths of cooling and battery capability possible in a laptop kind aspect limitation sustained efficiency.

You can utilize package as your primary advancement device– it has an HDMI port, 2 USB-C, one USB-A, an Ethernet port and a 3.5 mm jack. Or you can configure it to manage agentic AI jobs or AI reasoning at the workplace while you link to it from another location with a lower power laptop computer.

The Microsoft Surface RTX Dev Box has an HDMI port, 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, Ethernet and a 3.5 mm jack

This is billed as an advancement device, however we want that Microsoft would make a mass market variation of this– a Windows Mac Studio of sorts.

Anyhow, the Microsoft Surface RTX Spark Dev Box will be offered later on this year– in the United States, it will be offered solely on Microsoft.com. We do not understand if and what other areas will get the Dev Box or just how much it will cost. Microsoft hasn’t priced the Surface Laptop Ultra either, however this must be less expensive given that it does not have the screen and battery of the laptop computer.

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