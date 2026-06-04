Here’s when the Xiaomi 18 series, vivo X500 household, and Oppo Find X10 gadgets are reported to launch

In 2015, Xiaomi introduced the 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max in September, while vivo and Oppo brought out the X300, X300 Pro, Find X9, and Find X9 Pro in October.

According to a brand-new report from China, Xiaomi will release the 18 series this September, which is barely unexpected. The source declares that vivo and Oppo are likewise intending to reveal the X500 series and Find X10 series, respectively, in September too.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

That would enable them to much better take on Xiaomi from the start. Xiaomi will likely still have a brief exclusivity window for utilizing Qualcomm’s most current and biggest chips (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro), simply as it has for the previous couple of years. That does not effect that X500 and Find X10 designs releasing in September, nevertheless, if they will opt for the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 rather – and traditionally they have actually selected MediaTek’s leading pet dog, so that’s likewise basically an offered.

Obviously, when any of these gadgets will be launched worldwide (and which ones, at that) is a completely various concern. Chinese mobile phone makers have actually constantly prioritized their domestic market for these launches, so we presume it will a minimum of take a couple of weeks, if not months, before we see a Xiaomi 18, a vivo X300, or an Oppo Find X10 beyond China.

Xiaomi 17 5G

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vivo X300 5G

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vivo X300 Pro 5G

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. 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,163.12 $ 839.00 512GB 16GB RAM EUR 1,399.00 109,998

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Oppo Find X9 5G

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Oppo Find X9 Pro

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512GB 16GB RAM EUR 1,169.00 ₤ 849.97

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Source (in Chinese)