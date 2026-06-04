Samsung Galaxy M55s, F16, F17, F55, and F56 also receive One UI 8.5 stable update

Samsung released the One UI 8.5 stable update for the Galaxy M55 last week, and now it’s the Galaxy M55s that’s getting upgraded to stable One UI 8.5.

Samsung Galaxy M55s

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM ₹ 24,000 256GB 8GB RAM ₹ 27,000 Show all prices

The One UI 8.5 stable update for the Galaxy M55s comes with firmware version M558BXXU3DZE3, and India is among the first countries to receive it.

Samsung Galaxy M55s

In addition to the Galaxy M55s, Samsung also released the One UI 8.5 stable update for the Galaxy F16, Galaxy F17, Galaxy F55, and Galaxy F56. All smartphones are receiving the update in India, but the rollout should expand to other regions soon.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 4GB RAM ₹ 15,780 128GB 6GB RAM ₹ 17,230 Show all prices

The stable One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy F16 and Galaxy F17 comes with firmware versions E166PXXU5DZE2 and E176BXXU5CZE9, respectively. The update for the Galaxy F55 has firmware version E556BXXU5DZE3, while the update for the Galaxy F56 has firmware version E566BXXU5CZE2.

Samsung Galaxy F55

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM € 50.02 Show all prices

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G

These are the best offers from our affiliate partners. We may get a commission from qualifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM ₹ 22,890 Show all prices

If you live in India, own any of the smartphones mentioned above, and haven’t received the stable One UI 8.5 update yet, you can check for it manually by navigating to your phone’s Settings > Software update menu.

Via 1, 2, 3