Puri Jagannath temple to launch e-Hundi for online donations, offerings

In a major step towards enhancing convenience for devotees, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced the launch of an e-Hundi facility for the Jagannath temple in Puri. Through the ‘Samarpan App’, devotees from across the globe will now be able to make online donations to the temple without physically visiting Puri.

The facility is expected to become operational this month and aims to make the donation process more accessible, transparent, and secure for devotees worldwide.

Devotees Can Donate Online from Anywhere

According to Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, donations made through the e-Hundi facility will be eligible for income tax benefits. He also clarified that the funds received through the platform will be used exclusively for the development and welfare activities of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

The government is also planning to introduce safeguards to prevent cyber fraud and ensure that the online donation system remains secure. Officials are working on mechanisms to protect devotees and prevent misuse by cybercriminals.

Government Plans Uniform Settlement Policy for Temple Land

Alongside the e-Hundi initiative, the government is preparing to implement a Uniform Settlement Policy concerning land belonging to Lord Jagannath. Under the proposed framework, individuals occupying temple land will be offered a settlement mechanism through which ownership rights may be granted.

In return, occupants will be required to pay a prescribed amount to the government, which will be credited to the Jagannath Temple account.

The Law Minister said the policy will be taken up for discussion in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. If approved, the initiative could pave the way for a structured resolution of temple land disputes while strengthening the financial resources available for the development of the revered shrine.