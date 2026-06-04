TCS, NEC India, Kyndryl amongst 6 companies selected by MeitY’s for govt AI tasks

moneycontrol.com’s Post 19659002 moneycontrol.com 19659004 1,306,302 fans 19659005 6h 19659006 #MCExclusive|TCS, NEC India, Kyndryl amongst 6 companies chosen by MeitY’s for govt AI tasks -Six companies selected to provide AI/ML services for Digital India- Empanelment legitimate for 2 years, extendable by one year-Selected companies consist of TCS, NEC, CTSPL, CoRover, Innefu, Kyndryl Details by Aihik Sur ⤵ https://lnkd.in/dTQ4TKtg 19659007 TCS, NEC India, Kyndryl amongst 6 companies chosen by MeitY’s for govt AI tasks -Moneycontrol.com moneycontrol.com 19659008 Like Remark 19659011 To see or include a remark, check in 19659012 1,306,302 fans View Profile 19659015 Link 19659016 More from this author #MCTech 3|Kuku targets $ 360M IPO at $ 1.8 B assessment; and Dhan wishes to Groww the Gen Z financier pie; more moneycontrol.com 16m 19659020 SBI backs rate time out, Anthropic brings Mythos to India, and Zepto nears its IPO minute– Editor’s Picks from Moneycontrol moneycontrol.com 22h #MCTech 3|Accel’s brand-new India fund; AI to compose Indian Government agreements; and more moneycontrol.com 19659025 1d Check out material classifications 19659027 < ul data-max-num-to-show = 19459018 data-impression-id = > 19459049 Profession Performance Financing Soft Skills & Emotional Intelligence 19659031 Job Management Education Innovation Management Ecommerce User Experience
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