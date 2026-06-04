Taiwan increases anti-ship toolbox versus China

Taiwan will greatly increase its toolbox of effective anti-ship rockets to more than 1,800 by early 2029, as it looks for to improve its capability to counter an installing hazard of blockade or intrusion by China, according to a Reuters estimation.

This broadening toolbox of weapons that can be fired from airplane, ships and ground-based launchers becomes part of Taiwan’s shift towards a so-called uneven method, where the island’s protectors look for to balance out China’s huge benefit in firepower with huge varieties of inexpensive however fatal weapons. These likewise consist of shorter-range rockets and swarms of surface area and aerial drones, state present and previous Taiwan military officers.

Taiwan, these officers state, intends to construct a durable force created to make it through an opening Chinese air-and-missile barrage and emerge in a position to strike an intrusion fleet or ships blockading the island. The officers indicate the success of Ukraine and Iran in utilizing rockets and drones to level the playing field in fighting more effective enemies.

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The Reuters computation of Taiwan’s growing anti-ship rocket toolbox is based upon arms trade information, U.S. export approval files, quotes from defense experts, and interviews with Taiwanese federal government authorities.

Extra accuracy rockets with enough variety to attack Chinese vessels in the Taiwan Strait or forces at embarkation ports on China’s coast, are likewise in the pipeline after Taiwan’s opposition-controlled parliament authorized an additional $25 billion in defense costs for U.S. munitions last month.

The spearhead of Taiwan’s anti-ship toolbox is comprised of U.S.-supplied Harpoon rockets and locally produced Hsiung Feng rockets. A huge force of these weapons would permit Taiwan to establish a “kill zone” in the Taiwan Strait, a location where focused firepower would cause heavy losses in a quote to beat a Chinese intrusion, stated Ou Si-fu, deputy president for research study at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, Taiwan’s leading military think tank.

“Our goal is to stop them from landing and completing their mission, not to destroy every PLA ship,” Ou informed Reuters, describing individuals’s Liberation Army, China’s military.

Purchasing anti-ship rockets is a reasonable relocation, stated Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and scientist at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.

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If you’re China, “one thing you’d not want to deal with are long-range precision weapons that can crack your ships in half before they even set out across the Taiwan Strait, or at any point between the Chinese mainland” and Taiwan’s coasts, Newsham stated. “Employed properly and with adequate numbers, these missiles are a huge problem for a Chinese invasion force.”

To install an intrusion throughout the Taiwan Strait, China would require to release an armada of warships and civilian transportations, according to military specialists. China has the world’s most significant navy and a huge merchant fleet.

Taiwan’s defense ministry stated in a declaration that anti-ship rockets “can establish a powerful maritime strike capability and degrade the enemy’s combat effectiveness. Details regarding their deployment involve military security ⁠and are ‌not disclosed.”

China’s defense ministry and Taiwan Affairs Office didn’t react to an ask for remark. The Pentagon had no discuss Taiwan’s particular abilities, shipment timelines, or prospective future security help plans, an authorities stated in action to concerns from Reuters. The White House didn’t react to concerns for this story.

As part of efforts to more increase its defenses, Taiwan is looking for U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval for an arms sale plan now in the pipeline worth as much as $14 billion. Trump stated last month he would quickly pick the sale after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Throughout their talks, Xi alerted Trump that mishandling Taiwan might result in dispute in between the 2 superpowers.

Beijing, which sees Taiwan as its own area, has actually never ever renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan turns down Beijing’s sovereignty claims, stating just the island’s individuals can choose their future.

Knowing From Ukraine And Iran

Ou and other military specialists indicate Ukraine’s success in assaulting Russian warships and transportations with rockets and surface area drones in the Black Sea as proof that this technique might be reliable for Taiwan in withstanding a Chinese intrusion or blockade. Iran’s continuing capability to attack shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and strike other local targets regardless of more than a month of enormous U.S. and Israeli air-and-missile strikes showed how a weaker power might keep the capability to eliminate back, they stated.

Supporters of this kind of warfare argue that anti-ship rockets, especially installed on ground-based, mobile launchers, might be distributed and hidden around Taiwan. This would make it harder for the PLA to identify and damage them in the preliminary waves of an attack.

One issue: Many of the island’s anti-ship rockets are still released on warships and at repaired ground setups where they are susceptible to pre-emptive strikes, stated Yuster Yu, a retired Taiwanese marine officer who served on Taiwan’s National Security Council. “And, the Chinese know where they are,” he stated.

Taiwan’s defense ministry stated existing anti-ship rockets were “deployed in a mobile and dispersed manner to preserve combat effectiveness.” Rockets in repaired positions, it stated, were “equipped ‌with protective and backup mechanisms and can be converted to mobile configurations as needed to enhance battlefield survivability.”

While Taiwan’s armed force does not divulge the size of its weapons stocks, the figure of more than 1,800 anti-ship rockets consists of 450 Boeing-made Harpoon rockets up until now provided to the island, according to 2 senior Taiwanese federal government authorities who spoke on condition of privacy.

Shipments of another 400 of these sea-skimming cruise rockets will start this year under an arms sale valued at $2.4 billion that was authorized in the last months of the very first Trump administration in late 2020. All of the 400 rockets are anticipated to be provided by the end of March 2029, according to U.S. federal government arms sales approval files. The Taiwanese navy informed Reuters in a declaration that according to the letter of deal signed by the U.S. in 2021, the rockets would be provided on schedule.

If these shipments continue as arranged, Taiwan would have 850 Harpoon rockets by early 2029.

Already, the island’s armed force will likewise have about 1,000 or more locally produced Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship cruise rockets, according to Ou and 2 senior Taiwanese federal government authorities. That would bring Taiwan’s anti-ship rocket toolbox to about 1,850.

This price quote of where Taiwan’s anti-ship rocket stock will wait 2029 presumes U.S. shipments continue mostly on time and completely. It does not represent prospective production traffic jams or completing wartime needs on U.S. stocks that might slow shipments.

Among the 2 senior Taiwanese authorities informed Reuters the shipment schedule might slip to 2030.

In different arms offers, Washington has actually likewise authorized the sale of another 195 air-launched Harpoon rockets or rockets stemmed from this weapon, valued at a combined $1.36 billion, according to U.S. federal government approval files and arms trade information from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The 2 sides are still working out the regards to these offers and no shipment date has actually been concurred, according to among the senior Taiwanese authorities.

A Pentagon authorities, Michael F. Miller, the director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, validated in statement at a congressional hearing in March that Taiwan is America’s leading concern for Harpoon shipments.

To collaborate this additional firepower, the Taiwan armed force on July 1 will form a brand-new Littoral Combat Command to integrate its seaside radars, anti-ship rockets and drones into one force.

For Taiwan’s protectors, the anti-ship rockets will reinforce their goal of withstanding a tried intrusion for enough time to provide allied forces time to come to the island’s help.

“We must always be prepared to fight a prolonged, war-of-attrition style battle,” Ou stated.

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