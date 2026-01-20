5.6 C
Prof. Kang Sung Lee, Former Secretary to the President of South Korea, Shares Global Career Insights with Indian Students Through Jungwon University and iEducation

Prof. Kang Sung Lee, former Secretary to the President of the Republic of Korea for Employment and Labor and currently Special Professor at Jungwon University, is engaging Indian students in a global dialogue on education, employment, and long-term career opportunities in South Korea.

With nearly 25 years in academia and national policy leadership, Prof. Lee emphasized the need for universities to align education closely with industry needs. “Real learning happens when students work on joint projects, gain on-site exposure, and understand how companies operate in the real world,” he said. Highlighting South Korea’s growing demand for skilled international graduates due to its aging population and labor shortages, Prof. Lee noted that Korea offers clearer post-study employment pathways compared to many Western destinations, particularly for students in engineering, technology, and applied sciences.

He also underlined the importance of Korean language proficiency and cultural readiness, stating that achieving TOPIK Level 3 or higher is essential for securing the E-7 professional employment visa and building a successful career in Korea.

Looking ahead, Prof. Lee shared that global talent will play a key role in Korea’s future workforce as industries expand in areas such as semiconductors, electronics, bio-convergence, and advanced engineering.

Through its collaboration with Jungwon University, iEducation, a globally operating online education platform, is facilitating Prof. Lee’s engagement with Indian students, parents, and academic institutions, helping create direct access to global academic leadership and career-focused learning pathways.

