Adani Gangavaram Port Organizes Adani Rural Sports to Promote Talent in Fisherfolk Communities

Adani Gangavaram Port, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives through the Adani Foundation, successfully organised the Adani Rural Sports Program aimed at identifying champions and nurturing young talent within the fisherfolk community.

The sporting event featured competitions like Volleyball, Cricket, Badminton, and Boxing, held from January 8 to 11, 2026, across Gangavaram and Dibbapalem villages.

The program was inaugurated by Sri Kameshwar Rao, Circle Inspector (CI) of Police – New Port Police Station, Pedagantyada, along with Mr. Ramesh Babu, CSR Head, village representatives, and community leaders. Village representatives, community leaders and sports players expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Adani Parivar for promoting rural sports and creating platforms for local talent to shine.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Guest highlighted: “Discipline is the most important quality for all sports personnel. It not only helps you excel in sports but also plays a crucial role in securing opportunities in various fields”

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Management said, We believe that sports have the power to unite and empower communities. Through our ongoing CSR initiatives, we aim to not only improve the physical health of individuals but also create a positive environment that fosters teamwork and social harmony. This initiative reflects Adani Foundation’s commitment to community development, youth empowerment, and holistic well-being, reinforcing its vision of inclusive growth and shared progress.