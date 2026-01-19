Red FM Channels Rider Passion to Build Awareness Around #SaveTheAravallis, ahead of Riders Music Festival 2026

Red FM organised a purpose-driven motorcycle ride aimed at raising awareness about the urgent need to protect the Aravalli hills, one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges and a critical green lung for the Delhi NCR region. The ride, held on January 18, 2026, bringing together bike and auto enthusiasts to ride for a cause.

The initiative aimed to spotlight the environmental importance of the Aravalli range and inspire collective action to protect this critical ecological lifeline of Delhi NCR. As one of North India’s most important natural shields, the Aravalli hills help tackle rising pollution, water stress, and climate challenges across cities like Delhi, Gurugram, and Jaipur.

The ride was flagged off from Elan Mercado, Gurugram, the venue partner for the ride, at 9:30 AM, and traversed key routes through the Aravalli landscape. Along with individual riders, two prominent biking communities of Delhi NCR also participated in the ride, Motolyfe, an all-women riders’ group, and MURO (Meet-Up Ride-Out), a popular motorcycle enthusiasts’ collective.

Beyond environmental conservation, the breakfast ride set the tone for the upcoming Riders Music Festival 2026, one of India’s biggest auto-lifestyle festivals, scheduled for February 21–22, 2026. The festival will bring together motorcycling culture, live music, curated food experiences, and high-energy entertainment, creating a vibrant celebration of lifestyle and community.

With this initiative, Red FM continued to blend purpose with passion, using the power of community, culture, and mobility to spark conversations that matter and inspire action beyond the ride. Red FM has also been engaging riders through regular breakfast rides, with Delhi-NCR activations and regional city rides underway across India.

