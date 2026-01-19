Vedanta Brought the Story of Metals, Culture and Community to Life at Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

Vedanta Limited, India’s leading metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power and technology conglomerate, showcased its curated presence at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, one of the world’s largest literary gatherings, held from 15th to 19th January 2026. The festival was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Smt. Diya Kumari and Shri Prem Chandra Bairwa. Through immersive on-ground engagement, Vedanta spotlighted the intersection of industry, culture and community, bringing the story of metals, energy and social impact into live public conversations.

The five-day Jaipur Literature Festival brought together voices from literature, culture, science, politics and society, featuring Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, award-winning authors, economists, film and entertainment personalities and globally renowned cultural figures. Prominent speakers at the festival included Javed Akhtar, Vir Das, Zeenat Aman, Gaur Gopal Das, Sudha Murthy, Vishwanathan Anand, Stephen Fry, etc. along with several other leading writers, thinkers, policymakers and artists from India and across the world.

Drawing strong footfall and audience engagement throughout the festival, the Vedanta Pavilion at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 emerged as a knowledge-led experiential space, offering immersive and interactive installations that simplified and demystified the role of metals and minerals in everyday life. Through gamified formats, hands-on exhibits and storytelling-led experiences, visitors discovered how metals quietly power modern infrastructure, technology and energy systems.

A major attraction at the pavilion was a cutting-edge virtual reality experience that took visitors inside Vedanta’s Rampura Agucha Mine in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district – the world’s largest zinc-producing mine. The immersive journey offered a first-hand view of the lifecycle of metals, from deep beneath the earth to advanced smelting facilities, highlighting global benchmarks in sustainable and responsible metal production. This experience was complemented by an AI-powered avatar that engaged visitors through personalised ‘metal personality’ storytelling.

A key highlight of Vedanta’s participation at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 was the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) Bagaan, a dedicated cultural space that hosted curated literary sessions as part of the festival’s official programme. The space also featured workshops and live performances celebrating India’s living craft traditions, including lac bangle making, block printing, puppetry, folk music and dance, reflecting Vedanta’s commitment to cultural preservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Reinforcing its focus on inclusive growth, Vedanta, through Hindustan Zinc Limited and Cairn Oil & Gas, enabled company-supported self-help groups to showcase and sell their products at the festival, providing women-led collectives and grassroots entrepreneurs access to wider markets and audiences.

Through its engagement at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, Vedanta demonstrated that the story of metals and energy is deeply intertwined with culture, creativity and community – bridging heritage with innovation and ideas with impact.

Beyond the Jaipur Literature Festival, Vedanta continues to support Rajasthan’s cultural and sporting landscape through initiatives such as the Vedanta Jaipur Heritage Festival, Vedanta Pink City Half Marathon, Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon and the Vedanta Udaipur Music Festival, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the state’s inclusive and sustainable growth.