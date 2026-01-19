Concord Control Systems Secures NTPC Order for World’s Largest 3100 HP Hydrogen Fuelled Locomotive

Pioneers in global-first, India leads Indian Railways’ ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030

Concord Control Systems Limited (CNCRD), India’s leading manufacturer of embedded electronic systems and critical electronic solutions, today announced their plans for developing the world’s largest 3100 HP hydrogen-fueled locomotive propulsion system through their wholly owned subsidiary Advance Rail Controls Pvt. Ltd (ARCPL). This milestone represents a historic breakthrough in sustainable rail mobility, a step towards the future of freight and the development of next-generation railway engines. The announcement came right after ARCPL bagged the prestigious work order valued at ₹47 Cr. from NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility company. Concord Control Systems, through its subsidiary, ARCPL and in collaboration with Railway Engineering Works, is excited to win this opportunity.

NTPC has been leading the Green Hydrogen space for India, and this hydrogen-fuelled locomotive project is a flagship project of its kind. This is the first time a diesel locomotive will be converted to a 3100 HP hydrogen-powered locomotive, marking the highest-ever horsepower diesel locomotive conversion globally to hydrogen-based propulsion. This initiative is being undertaken for the first time not only in India but also worldwide, placing India at the forefront of heavy-duty green locomotive innovation.

With this milestone, India becomes the first nation globally to attempt hydrogen propulsion at such high horsepower, far surpassing the earlier global benchmark of 1,600 HP for hydrogen rail systems. Importantly, Concord’s propulsion system is not a laboratory prototype, but a commercially deployable solution designed for freight scale operations, targeting to demonstrate hydrogen’s real-world viability for heavy-duty rail transport.

Speaking on the announcement, Gaurav Lath, Joint Managing Director, Concord Control Systems Limited, said, “At Concord, we are proud to pioneer the world’s first 3,100 HP hydrogen locomotive propulsion system for the Public Sector giant NTPC on this nationally significant green hydrogen initiative. As a research-backed railway technology company, our conviction is to push the boundaries of innovation, and our promise is to deliver propulsion systems that meaningfully advance the global journey towards zero emissions. Hydrogen-powered locomotives represent a decisive step in creating future-ready, sustainable railway starting in India, aiming for the world.”

In addition, Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director, Concord Control Systems Limited, said, “This landmark project represents a significant step forward in India’s clean mobility journey. The development of a high-horsepower hydrogen and battery-powered locomotive underscores the strength of indigenous engineering and cross-sector collaboration. We are proud to work with NTPC as our customer to deliver a solution that supports India’s decarbonization goals while setting new global benchmarks in sustainable rail technology.”

Commenting on the successful award of the Hydrogen Locomotive project, Dr. Ritwick Ghosh, at NTPC, said, “This is a dream realized as a Mechanical Engineer and a passionate hydrogen enthusiast, building from a conceptual thought to a project award. The project will also solve the hydrogen off- taker deficit. This is also the moment where we see how Public Sectors make a difference in developing the country’s infrastructure in energy transition by taking a step beyond the regular limits and how private sectors support things through taking risks. I am now excited to see how we go from Paper to Track.”

The initiative links itself with the vision of Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, and aligns with Indian Railways’ ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030,placing India decades ahead of its national 2070 net-zero commitment. It also strongly supports India’s broader focus on decarbonisation, green energy adoption, and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

Globally, the announcement comes at a time when the European Union is targeting climate neutrality by 2050, the United States is working towards net-zero rail by 2050, and countries including Japan, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia, and China are advancing hydrogen and electrified rail pilots. India’s move into high-horsepower hydrogen locomotives positions the country not merely as a participant, but as a global technology leader in zero-emission heavy rail.

Beyond domestic impact, Concord’s breakthrough opens a new chapter in global expansion, with the company aiming to partner with countries actively committed to net-zero transport, including the European Union, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. From hydrogen- and battery-powered propulsion systems to advanced locomotive electronics and subsystems, Concord is well-positioned to contribute to the world’s clean mobility transition.

This NTPC–Concord project reinforces India’s standing as a hub for next-generation railway innovation under the Make in India initiative, while unlocking future export opportunities for hydrogen-powered locomotives. Together, the project emerge as key enablers of India’s clean energy, clean mobility, and climate commitments, reshaping the future of zero-emission heavy-duty transportation at a global scale.