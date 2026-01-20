Imarticus Learning, supports Mission Karmayogi capacity-building initiatives for 1.85 lakh Class III and IV government employeesPrograms cover civil services training, police capacity building, CSR-led education, retirement awareness, and digital learning across multiple states

Skillera Tech Private Limited, a subsidiary of Imarticus Learning, supporting learning design and delivery, is engaged in capacity-building programs with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government institutions, and national regulators under the Government of India’s Mission Karmayogi framework. These programs are structured around competency-based training approaches intended to support role clarity, professional conduct, and service delivery within public-sector organisations.

Skillera Tech contributes curriculum frameworks, digital learning modules, and practitioner-led training inputs across select engagements and supports in the execution of programs spanning civil services, policing, financial awareness, and institutional skilling. The training approach aligns with the Mission Karmayogi objective of moving from rule-based instruction to role-based capability development.

Under Mission Karmayogi, Skillera Tech is the execution partner for the Karmayogi Prashikshan Mission at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Gujarat’s state-level administrative training institute. The program covers training for approximately 1.85 lakh Class III and Class IV government employees over three years, focusing on service orientation, professional conduct, and standardised administrative practices. Skillera Tech supports the initiative through structured learning content aligned with the “Rules to Roles” framework.

In the policing sector, Skillera Tech is implementing a behavioural training program with the Mumbai Police under Mission Karmayogi. The program targets nearly 40,000 personnel across ranks, with a focus on citizen-facing conduct and service responsiveness at the police station level. A similar program has been extended to the Gujarat State Police, covering 20,000 personnel across Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, with emphasis on communication and professional interaction with the public.

Outside Mission Karmayogi, Skillera Tech and Imarticus Learning are associated with CSR and institutional capacity-building initiatives. Under NTPC Limited’s Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), the partnership supports education and life-skills training for girls from communities around NTPC plants. As of 2025, the program has covered over 12,000 participants across 17 states, with FY25–26 implementation spanning 22 plant locations and 1,300 participants.

The organisations are also engaged with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on retirement planning and subscriber awareness programs, under which more than 89,000 individuals across 17+ states have participated. In higher education, Skillera Tech works with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on employability-focused training, with Imarticus Learning contributing learning inputs for over 3,800 undergraduate and postgraduate students across 18 locations.

Commenting on the initiatives, Apurva Sheth, Executive Director, Enterprise Solutions, Imarticus Learning “Capacity building in the public sector increasingly requires structured, role-linked learning rather than standalone training interventions. Our work under Mission Karmayogi is focused on aligning learning programs with functional roles, service expectations, and institutional processes.

Our role in these programs is centred on building practical learning frameworks and digital content that support role clarity and on-ground application. Working alongside Skillera Tech, we focus on ensuring that training interventions translate into measurable capability development within public institutions.”

These programs operate within a broader policy context that emphasises capacity building, continuous learning, and role-based competencies in public administration. Mission Karmayogi was introduced to support these objectives through structured training and digital learning infrastructure for government employees.

Skillera Tech, a subsidiary of Imarticus Learning, continues to be involved in capacity-building engagements aligned with ongoing civil services and public-sector training reforms.