Emraan Hashmi, Neeraj Pandey, and Taskaree cast and crew lead this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list

The IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list this week highlights actors and filmmakers with recent releases and upcoming projects generating buzz among the audience. Emraan Hashmi ranks 6th and creator & director Neeraj Pandey secures 10th spot, following the release of Taskaree. Zoya Afroz, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Anurag Sinha are also featured at 1st, 2nd and 3rd position, in connection with the crime series.

Shah Rukh Khan holds the 5th position for King which is speculated to release on Christmas. Prabhas ranks 7th for Spirit, and Joseph Vijay is at 11th for Jana Nayagan. All these films are amongst the IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favorite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.

