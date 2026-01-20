Indian Racing Festival Set for Historic Street Race Debut in Goa on February 14–15

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) to host high-profile Street Race at Manohar International Airport for Round 4

The Indian Racing Festival will make its much-anticipated Goa debut with a high-octane formula Street Race Weekend scheduled for February 14–15, as Round 4 of the championship unfolds at the Manohar International Airport. Announced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, the event promises to elevate Goa’s status as a premier motorsport destination.

Following a thrilling Round 3 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, the championship now heads west as the title battle intensifies. The spotlight shifts to Goa, which will host a historic FIA-grade street circuit making its debut. Spanning 2.064 km, the circuit has been specially designed to deliver a compelling visual spectacle alongside a demanding technical challenge. With 12 turns, this one-of-a-kind layout will test teams and drivers alike, while ensuring accessibility and a high-quality experience for fans witnessing top-tier racing in Goa for the very first time.

Welcoming the Indian Racing Festival to the state, Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, said, “After much anticipation, the Indian Racing Festival is finally coming to Goa on February 14 and 15. Hosting a motorsport event of this scale underscores Goa’s capability to stage world-class sports and entertainment experiences. The Formula Racing will drive tourism, create opportunities for local businesses and service providers, and open new avenues for youth to explore careers in engineering, technology, event management and motorsport operations. I also commend RPPL for bringing a professionally run international motorsport event to Goa in close coordination with state authorities, and we look forward to welcoming teams, fans and visitors from around the world to experience Goa’s spirit of sport, innovation and hospitality.”

The Indian Racing Festival stands out not only as an international platform, but also as a pioneer of inclusivity in motorsport, bringing together international and Indian drivers. Each team fields a lineup of four drivers, comprising one international veteran, an emerging international driver, a homegrown Indian driver, and one female driver. This ensures that fans will witness a showcase of collaboration across nationalities and genders on the streets of Goa.

Street racing lies at the core of the Indian Racing Festival’s mission to redefine motorsport in India. Building on the success of earlier street races in Hyderabad and Chennai, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) is once again pushing boundaries; blending international-grade circuits, world-class engineering, and immersive fan access.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), said, “Street circuits represent the next frontier for Indian motorsport. They bring the action closer to fans, create unforgettable experiences, and transform how people engage with the sport. The upcoming round in Goa marks an important step in this journey, as we take high-quality racing into a new state. With the upcoming street race phase, we are setting new benchmarks not just in motorsport, but in how it connects with India’s cities, culture, and youth.”

The racing festival also features a prominent lineup of celebrity team owners, adding prestige and visibility to the championship. These include John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Arjun Kapoor (Speed Demons Delhi), Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Black Birds), Kichcha Sudeep (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru), and Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand (Chennai Turbo Riders).

Round 3 of the Indian Racing League delivered high-intensity racing and shifts in the championship narrative, highlighted by Kyle Kumaran’s maiden win of the season for Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, as well as Raoul Hyman’s triumph which added vital points to Goa Aces JA Racing’s tally. Heading into the penultimate rounds, Speed Demons Delhi lead the standings on 82 points, closely followed by Hyderabad Black Birds on 81 points, while Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru sit third on 72 points. With the top teams narrowly separated, the fight for supremacy is poised to intensify as the season heads towards Round 4 in Goa.

For fans looking forward to catch the action in Goa, tickets will be available on the District by Zomato app soon. Additionally, Round 4 will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed digitally on JioHotstar, enabling viewers across the country to watch the action.

Beyond the roar of engines, the Indian Racing Festival, powered by JK Tyre, fuelled by Nayara, and performance by Mobil1, continues to accelerate India’s motorsport revolution, bringing world-class racing into the heart of its cities and igniting passion among a new generation of fans.