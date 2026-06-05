Hong Kong – Appointments to Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Consultations to Hong Kong Trade Development Council 19659002 *************************************************** 19659003 The Government revealed today (June 5) the reappointments of incumbent members, Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling and Mr Victor Chu Lap-lik, to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), for one year and 2 years respectively, with result from July 1, 2026. Visits of members to the HKTDC are made by the Financial Secretary in workout of the powers handed over to him by the Chief Executive and pursuant to area 11( 1 )(d) of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Ordinance (Chapter 1114). 19659004 The structure of the HKTDC with impact from July 1, 2026, is as follows: 19659005 Chairman 19459010 ——– Teacher Frederick Ma Si-hang Members ——- Ms Shirley Chan Suk-ling Ms Ronna Chao Wei-ting 19459010 Mr Victor Chu Lap-lik Dr Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu Dr Kennedy Wong Ying-ho Dr Levin Wang Lei Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Director of Information Services 19459010 Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries 19459010 President of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks Agent member of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce 19459010 Agent member of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries 19459010 Agent member of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong 19459010 Agent member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong 19659007