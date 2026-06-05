Hong Kong – EMSD reveals most current tasting results for legionella at fresh water cooling towers

EMSD reveals most current tasting results for legionella at fresh water cooling towers ***********************************************************************************

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) today (June 5) revealed that the department checked 76 water samples gathered from cooling towers in 45 structures throughout its regular assessments in May 2026. None were spotted to have an overall legionella count at or above the upper limit, which is 1 000 colony-forming systems per millilitre. The most recent data are set out in Annex 1.

The EMSD likewise revealed the places of structures which were served with problem notifications throughout the preceding three-month duration as the overall legionella count was discovered in the fresh water cooling towers to be equivalent to or above the upper limit. Information can be discovered in Annex 2.

The EMSD releases the most recent stats of the above details on a half-monthly basis on its site (www.emsd.gov.hk/en/other_regulatory_services/cooling_towers/water_sampling/index.html).

The EMSD advises the owners of fresh water cooling towers that they have the obligation to style, run and keep cooling towers correctly. They need to set up routine examinations, prompt upkeep and regular screening of the water quality in their cooling towers in accordance with the Code of Practice for Fresh Water Cooling Towers provided by the department to avoid the expansion of legionella.