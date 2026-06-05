Federal government to let by tender 4 websites in New Territories to brownfield operators *********************************************************************************

The Lands Department (LandsD) revealed today (June 5) that an overall of 4 federal government websites in Islands, North District, Tuen Mun and Tai Po will be let by method of short-term occupancy through tender to qualified brownfield operators impacted by the land resumption and clearance workouts before or within the 2nd quarter of 2029 under appropriate federal government advancement tasks.

Brownfield operators, which were welcomed to take part in previous pertinent tenders for a short-term occupancy 2 or more times after the conclusion of clearance workouts of appropriate federal government advancement tasks, will be omitted from this tender.

The tender begins today and will close on July 6. Information of the 4 websites and the list of appropriate federal government advancement tasks included are explained in a Government Notice gazetted today.

Under the dominating plans, organization operators impacted by federal government advancement jobs will be provided statutory settlement in accordance with the law, or ex-gratia allowances as an alternative, based on the fulfilment of pertinent eligibility requirements.

A representative for the LandsD stated that in order to help with brownfield operators’ moving of organizations or operations, and to optimise the utilisation of land resources, the department has actually been determining appropriate uninhabited websites on federal government land to let through tender by method of a short-term occupancy.

The 4 websites to be let through tender appropriate for a vast array of usages consisting of building industry-related open storage, godown and workshop, and steel strengthening bar prefabrication lawn. They are likewise appropriate for other commercial usage, open storage, godown, workshop, healing and recycling or recycling organization.

The representative worried that the LandsD will continue to determine uninhabited websites ideal for usage by those brownfield operators needed to be displaced, and these websites will be let through tender by method of a short-term occupancy.