Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Chiu Hin-chun on winning gold

SCST congratulates Chiu Hin-chun on winning gold ************************************************



​The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (May 25) extended his congratulations to Hong Kong rowing athlete Chiu Hin-chun on winning a gold medal at Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls in the 2024 World Rowing Cup II Lucerne, Switzerland.



Mr Yeung said, “Chiu Hin-chun reaped a gold medal with his outstanding performance in the competition. He also wrote a new page in Hong Kong’s rowing history for being the first Hong Kong rowing athlete to gain a gold medal at an international competition. We are proud of his striving spirit.”