Ronchini Massimo CNC machines will be at the Battery Show

During the exhibition, visitors will be able to see the Axon V, functioning and producting components for the battery industry. The Axon V (https://ronchinimassimo.com/en/cnc-milling-machines/axonv/) is the companct milling machine with 4.6kW high frequency electrospindle, that has the best ratio in the industry between working area and footprint. Being space a big issue in machine shops, Ronchini Massimo focused on the designing on a machine that could give added value to the CNC production, in a minimum space.

The Axon V is capable of milling aluminium, brass, copper and plastics. Ir is equipped with automatic tool changer, with a maximum of 100 positions, Renishaw probing system, lubricatiion system and can reach an accuracy of 0.01mm.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ronchinimassimo

