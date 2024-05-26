Hong Kong – FS continues visiting Paris (with photos/videos)

FS continues visiting Paris (with photos/videos) ************************************************



The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, continued his visit to Paris this morning (May 25, Paris time).

This morning, Mr Chan, accompanied by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, and the Under Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Clement Woo, visited the Innovation Hub of Groupe ADP, which operates and manages the Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport in Paris as well as over 20 other airports worldwide. He learnt about the group and its Innovation Hub’s efforts in promoting development of smart airports and low-carbon transformation, supporting the Paris Olympics, developing low-altitude aviation, and collaborating with aviation-related startups on innovation and technology. Mr Chan pointed out that the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is efficient and professional in its operation and management, and it is accelerating its development as a green airport city, including expediting the study on applying sustainable aviation fuels. He encouraged the HKIA and the CDG Airport to enhance knowledge and experience exchange in innovation and green initiatives, and foster further cooperation.

Yesterday afternoon (May 24, Paris time), Mr Chan visited VivaTech 2024, Europe’s largest annual technology and startup event. Held annually in Paris, VivaTech brings together startups, technology leaders, incubation and acceleration platforms, investors, and others, providing a platform for fostering cross-sectoral innovation cooperation and addressing global technological development challenges. VivaTech this year focuses on artificial intelligence and establishing a sustainable future. This year, Hong Kong set up a pavilion for the first time, with over 10 Hong Kong startups participating. They are engaged in artificial intelligence, green technologies, fintech, medical technology, Internet of Things technology, and more. Mr Chan visited the Hong Kong Pavilion, and encouraged participating Hong Kong enterprises to actively explore business opportunities on the occasion, seek more exchanges and collaborations, and tell the good Hong Kong innovation stories to the world.

Mr Chan also met with the senior management of VivaTech to learn their experiences in organising and managing the large-scale exhibition. Mr Chan said that Hong Kong would scale up its participation in VivaTech next year, and invited the organiser to actively consider hosting related exhibitions and events in Hong Kong.

Yesterday, Mr Chan visited the Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris and discussed enhancing cultural and artistic cooperation with the theatre’s Director, Mr Rachid Ouramdane. Mr Chan said that Hong Kong has the unique advantage of blending Chinese and Western cultures, making it the best platform for international art to reach audiences in the Mainland and Asia. He encouraged the theatre to tour in Hong Kong, which would promote deeper cross-regional cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and France, and bring more diverse and international content to Hong Kong’s mega events.

After completing his visit to Paris, Mr Chan will depart for San Francisco, the United States, in the morning of May 27 (Paris time), to continue his visit.