– National Blood Donor Month: Red Cross, NFL Team Up to Support Patients

WEBWIRE – Friday, January 5, 2024

January is National Blood Donor Month and once again the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to help patients in need by urging individuals to kick off 2024 with a blood or platelet donation.

Those who come to give fromJanuary 1-31, 2024, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegasas our thank you for helping during the critical post-holiday time. The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (February 9-12, 2024), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

Terms apply; visitRedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowlfor more information.

Right now, there is a critical need for all blood types ─ especially type O ─ after the busy holiday season. This time of year is challenging when it comes to collecting enough blood and platelets to meet patient need. Winter weather and an increase in illnesses like the flu can affect blood donor turnout. However, the need for donations still exists. Patients are still counting on blood being available despite these challenges.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now. Schedule your next blood, platelet or plasma donation by using the Red Cross Blood DonorApp, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nations blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

Image Caption: Platelet donor George Bradley after his recent donation at the Dedham (MA) donor center. Bradley has been giving platelets for more than four years because he enjoys helping others. During National Blood Donor Month, we thank our wonderful donors and urge others to help hospital patients by making an appointment to give now. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross