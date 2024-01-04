Taalk Accepted into HighLevel Marketplace as one of the First AI Conversation Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jan. 2, 2024 – PRLog — Taalk, a leading innovator in conversational AI technology, is proud to announce its acceptance into the HighLevel Marketplace, marking a significant milestone as one of the first Generative AI Conversation platforms to join the esteemed ecosystem.

HighLevel, a comprehensive business automation and marketing platform, has recognized Taalk’s cutting-edge technology and its potential to revolutionize customer engagement through AI-powered conversations. With this collaboration, businesses on the HighLevel platform now have access to Taalk’s advanced Generative AI capabilities, enhancing their ability to create dynamic and personalized conversations with their audience.

“We are thrilled to be accepted into the HighLevel Marketplace as one of the pioneers in Generative AI Conversation platforms,” said Derek Wang, Co-Founder of Taalk. “This partnership signifies a new era in customer communication, where businesses can leverage the power of AI to create meaningful and engaging conversations at scale. We believe that our technology will empower HighLevel users to take their customer interactions to unprecedented levels of personalization and efficiency.”

Taalk’s Generative AI Conversation platform utilizes state-of-the- art natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to enable businesses to automate and personalize their customer conversations. From customer support and lead generation to marketing campaigns, Taalk’s platform empowers businesses to deliver a seamless and human-like conversational experience across various channels.

HighLevel users can now seamlessly integrate Taalk.ai into their workflows, leveraging the platform’s capabilities to automate both outbound and inbound human-like conversations, gather insights from customer interactions, and enhance overall communication strategies. This collaboration opens up new possibilities for businesses looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence powered customer engagement.

“We are excited to welcome Taalk.ai to the HighLevel Marketplace,” said Sean Clark, CEO at Go HighLevel. “The addition of Taalk’s Generative AI Conversation platform aligns with our commitment to providing our users with cutting-edge tools and technologies. We believe this partnership will empower businesses to create more meaningful connections with their audience and drive success in their marketing and customer engagement efforts.”

The integration of Taalk.ai into the HighLevel Marketplace is set to redefine how businesses approach customer communication and engagement. As both companies continue to push the boundaries of innovation, users can expect even more powerful features and capabilities to emerge from this collaboration.

For more information about Taalk and its Generative AI Conversation platform, visit www.Taalk.ai.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is an all-in-one sales & marketing platform that gives businesses everything they need to capture, nurture, and close leads into long-term customers. Unlimited accounts, unlimited users, and unlimited contacts – all for one monthly price. And the best part is, marketers can add a lucrative SaaS revenue stream for themselves by white-labeling and reselling HighLevel to as many clients as they want!