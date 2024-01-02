For Poetry at Work Day (1/9) Meet the Motherlode: 32 Work Related Poems and Potential Song Lyrics

Here is some information about 32 Work Related poems to help you celebrate Poetry at Work Day all throughout the year! And, some of these poems would also make some great potential Song Lyrics

The poems are from three books of poems (and potential song lyrics) by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations, in San Mateo, California.

For a sample of the writing…Here is a poem about Business and Finance:

“BETTER THAN EXPECTED LOSSES”

Copyright 2017, Robert M. Barrows

It was a year of negative cash flow

and better than expected losses

but our stock was up thanks to

the installation of all our new bosses

AND NOW, HERE IS AN OVERVIEW OF THE WORK RELATED POEMS IN THREE BOOKS OF POETRY BY ROBERT BARROWS:

The books are called:

1) “Crazy Robert’s Poems and Potential Song Lyrics”

2) “Crazy Robert’s More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics”

3) “Crazy Robert’s Third Great Book of Poems and Potential Song Lyrics.”

You can see free samples of some of the poems in these books and you can download the books for a dollar each on Amazon.

To give you an idea of the range of business related poems in these books, here are the titles of the business, money and work related titles of the poems in each book.

In book 1: In “Crazy Robert’s Poems and Potential Song Lyrics.”

You’ll see some great business related poems like:

1) Big Bucks

2) Computer Controlled

3) Sales Calls

4) It Used to Be Made in America

5) Think Tank

6) Run For Office

7) Food Chain

And…the poems “Big Bucks” and “Run For Office” were both produced as songs that were released in 1999 to radio stations that played Rap and Hip Hop. The song versions (as shown in this book) were co-written by Robert Barrows with a musician named Gary Warren, and both of these songs got some decent airplay. You can currently hear a free clip of each of these songs, and you can download them for 99 cents each on iTunes.

In book 2: In “Crazy Robert’s More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics.”

8) Back Seat Baby

9) Better Than Expected Losses

10) Don’t Say Nuthin’

11) From the Slushpile to the Screen in One easy read

12) It was the Final Day of National Poetry Month

13) Poet Laureate

14) A poem about AI (Artificial Intelligence) , called “Robot Love”

15) Running Out of Money

16) Sales Calls

17) Slow News Day

18) The New Coronavirus Blues

19) Think Tank

20) ,Twas the Night before Plan Your Epitaph Day

21) Video Tombstone Blues (Robert Barrows is also the inventor of a video tombstone called “The Video Enhanced Gravemarker” (U.S. Patent # 7,089,495). You can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/ invention.html)

In Book 3: In “Crazy Robert’s Third Great Books of Poems and Potential Song Lyrics”

22) Alas, No Nobel Prizes for me, Yet

23) Disclaimerville

24) Fake ID

25) Got Those Starving Artist Blues? (Barrows also did painting of part of this poem)

26) I’ve got those health threatening, lung destroying, life shortening, modern day, man-made gross pollution blues

27) Logging IN

28) An even longer version of a poem called “Sales Calls”

29) The Covid Economy Blues

30) An even longer version of a poem called “The New Coronavirus Blues”

31) The Publisher’s and Producer’s Lament (Barrows also did painting of part of this poem)

32) TINA TARA TAPAS and TIARA

There are also a lot of other poems in each of these books on a variety of other subjects, thoughts, insights and emotions.

Plus, there are also some things that media companies and publishing companies can do with some of these poems that could generate worldwide publicity, worldwide participation, and tremendous advertising and book revenues from all over the globe.

