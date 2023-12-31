L-Tron Returns from International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Technology Summit

IRVING, Texas – Dec. 29, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from the annual International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Technology Summit, which was held at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas earlier this month. The Summit attracted fire service professionals from all over the country, as well as many industry-leading technology companies. The L-Tron team attended for the first time this year, showcasing its patented OSCR360 System for in-house firefighter training, emergency preplanning, fire investigation, and crash documentation.

L-Tron team members, Andy McNeill and Julianne Pangal attended the Summit and enjoyed chatting with attendees from around the globe. From the time spent with visitors at the L-Tron booth, to casual conversations over lunch, McNeill and Pangal found that people were impressed with OSCR360’s multiple purposes and features, as well as the system’s affordable price point.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to the IAFC for a warm reception at our first ever Technology Summit,” says Pangal. She elaborated, “agencies loved to see how OSCR360 can help with emergency preparedness, fire investigations, and crash documentation. One attendee was amazed at how the OSCR360 camera is self-righting when held at any angle and commented on how the System would be great for documenting the car wrecks they see. We are looking forward to attending future IAFC events.”

The OSCR360 System delivers a practical and cost-effective method for departments to regularly train their firefighters on a variety of scenarios. This includes first responder safety, fire investigations, fire science, ventilation strategies, search and rescue, active threats, pre-planning for high-risk scenarios, and more. First responders can also collaborate with school administrations to use OSCR360 to document and pre-plan for incident response at schools and other public buildings. OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) provides fire departments with safe access to document dangerous and inaccessible environments, such as unstable structures (https://www.l- tron.com/accessing- unsafe-structures- enviro…), HazMat scenes, and vehicle crashes.

About L-Tron

L-Tron has partnered with first responders for over two decades: providing equipment, service, training, and support to fire departments and other public safety organizations. L-Tron proudly supports educational conferences nationwide, as well as non-profit organizations. L-Tron products are built from the voices of our customers, meaning our public safety products are a direct result of the ideas and feedback we’ve heard from you. Your feedback matters because “Your Success is our Purpose.”