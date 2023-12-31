Hong Kong – Special announcement on vegetation fire in Lau Fau Shan

Special announcement on vegetation fire in Lau Fau Shan *******************************************************



A vegetation fire broke out in the vicinity of Ha Pak Nai in Lau Fau Shan at 7.16pm today (December 31). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.